Participation In Osaka 2025 Expo A Reflection Of Distinguished Ties With Japan: Qatari Envoy

Tokyo: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan HE Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri, who also serves as Commissioner General of the Qatar Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025, affirmed that Qatar's participation in the exhibition reflects the natural extension of its distinguished strategic relations with Japan, which span decades of fruitful cooperation and mutual respect.

He added that that, two years ago, the State of Qatar celebrated in Tokyo the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have witnessed tremendous growth, moving from a phase of friendship and cooperation to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Ambassador Al Marri said that the presence of a Qatari pavilion at this global event reaffirms the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Japan, not only on political and diplomatic levels but also in the fields of innovation, technology, and sustainable development.

He emphasized that the State of Qatars participation confirms its keenness to be an active global partner in international efforts to build a more prosperous and inclusive future for humanity, in line with the Expos theme: "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Regarding his view on the importance of the expo in boosting economic and cultural cooperation between Qatar and Japan, HE Al Marri noted that Expo Osaka 2025 serves as a strategic platform to expand the horizons of cooperation between Doha and Tokyo, at a time when building innovation- and knowledge-based partnerships is increasingly vital.

He added that the exhibition represents an opportunity to strengthen economic and cultural ties with Japan and to open new channels of collaboration in vital sectors such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, creative industries, and tourism. He highlighted that the expos cultural dimension provides space for civilizational dialogue and enhances mutual understanding between the two friendly peoples, helping build bridges based on respect and cultural and knowledge exchange. It also reinforces both countries standing as influential players in the international arena.

He added that Japan is one of Qatars most prominent trade partners, particularly in the energy sector, as Qatar is a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan. He noted that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries exceeded QR 46 billion in 2021. Major Japanese companies have participated in implementing vital projects in Qatar, including the Doha Metro, Hamad International Airport, the Al Kharsaah solar power plant, and gas sector expansion projects. He explained that cooperation has expanded to include new areas such as clean energy, scientific research, agricultural technologies, telecommunications, and education.

When asked how the State of Qatar's participation in the expo could open new avenues for relations with other countries, the Ambassador said that Qatars participation in Expo Osaka 2025 is a strategic gateway to engage with more than 150 participating countries, offering an opportunity to enhance its international presence and expand its bilateral and multilateral network.

Through its pavilion, the State of Qatar will be able to showcase its ambitious development vision and its success stories in economic transformation, human development, and environmental sustainability, creating promising opportunities for international cooperation and investment attraction.

He added that the expo provides an ideal environment for knowledge exchange and networking with global decision-makers and innovators within a framework of mutual understanding, further elevating Qatar's status as a nation actively shaping a better future for global societies.

When asked about the role of the Qatar Pavilion in strengthening national identity, HE the Ambassador affirmed that the Qatari Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 plays a central role in presenting a coherent national narrative to the world, highlighting the State Qatar's identity as an ambitious, open, and globally influential nation.

Through its design and content, the pavilion spotlights Qatar's journey from a nation with a deep-rooted heritage to one leading transformational change in areas such as economy, education, sustainability, and innovation. It also reflects the countrys commitment to its Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a prosperous, knowledge-based society rooted in civilizational dialogue.

In conclusion, HE the Ambassador and Commissioner General of Expo Osaka 2025, emphasized that the Qatari Pavilion at the expo does not merely promote the country's image but embodies its vision as a soft power that bridges tradition and modernity, contributing meaningfully to the global order.