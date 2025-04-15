Over 9,800 Afghans Deported From Punjab: Police Chief

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): More than 9,800 undocumented Afghan citizens have been deported so far from Punjab, says the provincial police chief.

Several unregistered Afghans residing illegally across the province had started leaving voluntarily, Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar said.

In an interview with Dawn, he said more than 10,357 illegal individuals had been shifted to holding centres during the repatriation drive.

Dr Usman Anwar added:“We have a complete profile of each of the Afghan including his/her mobile phone number, family details and addresses ...”

With 9,809 illegal migrants already deported from Punjab, the police chief said 548 such individuals were currently present at holding points.

He added the federal government and intelligence services are monitoring the repatriation process. He asked police officers to speed up the drive.

mud