Construction Work On Six Check Dams Kicks Off In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Construction work on six small check dams has been launched by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in three districts of southeastern Khost province, an official said on Tuesday.

Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Director Sher Mohammad Zabi told Pajhwok Afghan News the six check dams would cost $120,000.

He said:“These check dams are being built at a cost of $120,000 with financial support of FAO in Sabri, Bak and Zazai Maidan districts, it is expected that their construction would provide a sustainable water supply for agricultural activities”.

Some residents considered these projects necessary and explained such dams would strengthen their economy.

Amir Khan, a resident, told Pajhwok:“If the government and partner agencies build more small and large dams for rural areas, it will improve people's economy and strengthen the country's agricultural sector.

These check dams will help keep the groundwater level high, Haji Saddam, another resident, added.

“Our lands have dry soil due to lack of water, and nothing is cultivated, so if dams are built, God willing, our dry lands will be irrigated”.

In 1403 solar year, more than 10 check dams have been built in different districts of Khost with financial assistance from the Ministry of Water and Energy.

