Is Your AC Ready For Summer? Why Spring Is The Best Time To Upgrade Your Cooling System

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, experts in HVAC maintenance and care, are helping homeowners spring into savings through the addition of smart thermostats and upgrading their HVAC units.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to rise, homeowners everywhere are looking for ways to stay cool this summer. If you're thinking about a new AC unit, don't stress - financing options are available to make the upgrade more affordable. At One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, we're here to remind you that now is the ideal time to get your air conditioning system ready before the heat really kicks in. Whether it's revitalization or a replacement, avoid the rush and the stress - make sure your AC is prepared to keep your home cool, energy-efficient, and comfortable all season long.

"Many homeowners don't think about their HVAC units until they run into a problem and that's when they need it most," said Richie Drew, vice president of operations for One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. "Scheduling regular maintenance with our expert technicians or upgrading your cooling systems are smart ways to proactively care for both your family's comfort and your appliances."

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning recommends the following for homeowners who are looking to be proactive this spring to ensure a smooth transition into summer:



Schedule a maintenance checkup to ensure your air conditioning system is operating efficiently to help prevent unexpected breakdowns during the summer heat.

Consider replacing outdated air conditioning systems with modern, energy-efficient models to reduce energy consumption and save on cooling costs throughout the summer.

Experience comfort and efficiency with the Nuve Smart Thermostat. This innovative device revolutionizes home climate control through its user-friendly mobile app, allowing temperature adjustments from anywhere. Its standout features include direct messaging for personalized advice, smart scheduling that learns your routines, and remote management capabilities. Test run your air conditioner for a short period to ensure it's cooling properly and that there are no strange noises or smells. Catching issues early can prevent bigger problems later.

Being proactive now means a cool, comfortable summer without the stress of last-minute repairs or skyrocketing energy bills! One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning makes it easy for homeowners to invest in systems that not only keep homeowners cool but also save money in the long run. If you're considering an upgrade, their experts can guide you in selecting the best system for your needs, whether that's a higher efficiency HVAC unit or smart thermostat technology.

To learn more about the benefits of upgrading your HVAC system-click here.

About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

With more than 400 locations, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is the #1 HVAC service provider in the United States. With comfort and convenience a top priority, the company offers an extensive line of products and services, including maintenance, installation and repair, that keeps HVAC units running at peak performance year-round. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, HVAC, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration, pet waste removal, and pest control services sectors. For more information, visit and .

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See for more information.

CONTACT:

Emily Muller

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

