Her Fantasy Box Redefines Festival Culture During Coachella Weekend 2025

The brand introduced its first-ever arrival to the desert aboard a private jet customized in Her Fantasy Box's signature style. This attention-grabbing arrival set the tone for a weekend of strong brand visibility across various high-profile events.

Throughout Coachella Weekend, Her Fantasy Box participated in several key festival-related experiences, including:



PizzaSlime's signature desert event

True Religion's immersive activation

Revolve Festival Tao Desert Nights

These collaborations allowed the brand to integrate its visual identity and message into diverse cultural touchpoints, engaging with creators, influencers, artists, and festivalgoers alike.

Her Fantasy Box concluded the weekend with a focus on giving back. The company donated more than 100 pounds of premium feminine care products to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission , a local organization supporting women in need throughout the Palm Springs area. This initiative reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to empowerment, wellness, and community support.

"This weekend was about building meaningful connections and demonstrating who we are as a brand," said a Her Fantasy Box spokesperson. "Our goal is to continue creating spaces where culture, confidence, and care intersect."

Her Fantasy Box's multifaceted presence at Coachella highlighted its broader mission to not only elevate conversations around women's health but also to contribute positively to the communities it serves.

About Her Fantasy Box:

Founded in June 2022 by public health graduate Kayla Rowe, Her Fantasy Box offers plant-based feminine hygiene products designed to help women feel confident in their personal care choices. The company emphasizes transparency, wellness, and the removal of stigma around female health topics.

Since launch, Her Fantasy Box has seen rapid growth-reaching $10 million in sales within its first year and more than $56 million within two years. Its focus on natural ingredients, innovative branding, and authentic storytelling has resonated with a broad audience, establishing the company as a leader in the feminine care market.

For more information, visit herfantasybox .

