Her Fantasy Box Redefines Festival Culture During Coachella Weekend 2025
Throughout Coachella Weekend, Her Fantasy Box participated in several key festival-related experiences, including:
-
PizzaSlime's signature desert event
True Religion's immersive activation
Revolve Festival
Tao Desert Nights
These collaborations allowed the brand to integrate its visual identity and message into diverse cultural touchpoints, engaging with creators, influencers, artists, and festivalgoers alike.
Her Fantasy Box concluded the weekend with a focus on giving back. The company donated more than 100 pounds of premium feminine care products to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission , a local organization supporting women in need throughout the Palm Springs area. This initiative reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to empowerment, wellness, and community support.
"This weekend was about building meaningful connections and demonstrating who we are as a brand," said a Her Fantasy Box spokesperson. "Our goal is to continue creating spaces where culture, confidence, and care intersect."
Her Fantasy Box's multifaceted presence at Coachella highlighted its broader mission to not only elevate conversations around women's health but also to contribute positively to the communities it serves.
About Her Fantasy Box:
Founded in June 2022 by public health graduate Kayla Rowe, Her Fantasy Box offers plant-based feminine hygiene products designed to help women feel confident in their personal care choices. The company emphasizes transparency, wellness, and the removal of stigma around female health topics.
Since launch, Her Fantasy Box has seen rapid growth-reaching $10 million in sales within its first year and more than $56 million within two years. Its focus on natural ingredients, innovative branding, and authentic storytelling has resonated with a broad audience, establishing the company as a leader in the feminine care market.
For more information, visit herfantasybox .
Media Contact:
I AM PHRESHY BRAND
Derrian 'Phresh' Perry
404.360.8529
[email protected]
SOURCE Her Fantasy Box
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment