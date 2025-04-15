25 Years of Touched by Type 1

Touched by Type 1 Short Film Hannah's Story Nominated for 2025 People's Telly Award

- Elizabeth ForrestORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hannah's Story: Strength, Hope & Awareness, a short film produced by Touched by Type 1 , has been officially nominated for a 2025 People's Telly Award in the Film & Shorts category. The film highlights the inspiring journey of Hannah, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) at just 19 months old and has since grown into a confident, passionate advocate for diabetes awareness.The nomination reflects the heart of Touched by Type 1's mission: to educate, empower, and support individuals and families impacted by T1D. Through Hannah's story, the short film explores the power of self-care, the importance of community, and the role organizations like Touched by Type 1 play in helping people with T1D thrive.Public voting is now open through Friday, April 18, 2025, at the official Telly Awards website .“We're so proud of Hannah, and of the entire team who brought this story to life,” said Elizabeth Forrest , founder of Touched by Type 1.“This nomination is more than recognition-it's a celebration of every person living with Type 1 Diabetes and the strength found through community.”Watch Hannah's story here:About Touched by Type 1Touched by Type 1 is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, dedicated to supporting people living with Type 1 Diabetes through education, outreach, and empowerment. From live events to resources for families and youth, Touched by Type 1 builds connection and confidence for the T1D community.

Elizabeth Forrest

Touched by Type 1

+1 407-474-4686

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Hannah's T1D Journey: Strength, Hope & Awareness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.