A. R. Nightshade Unveils Groundbreaking Book On Modern Dating - A Must-Read For Singles Everywhere

Chronicles of Dating Disasters: The Shit You're Doing Wrong!

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author A. R. Nightshade has officially launched Chronicles of Dating Disasters : The Shit You're Doing Wrong!, a refreshingly honest and witty take on modern dating disasters and the mistakes people make in love. Offering real-world insights, humor, and no-nonsense advice, this book is the wake-up call singles have been waiting for.“Dating today is a battlefield of bad texting, ghosting, and self-sabotage,” says A. R.Nightshade.“This book is about recognizing the patterns, fixing the mistakes, and finally getting it right.”With the book now available globally in every city, state, and online platform available to you, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and more, readers can dive into a transformative dating experience. Chronicles of Dating Disasters: The Shit You're Doing Wrong! is perfect for anyone who's tired of repeating the same relationship mistakes and is ready to take control of their love life.Chronicles of Dating Disasters: The Shit You're Doing Wrong!Release Date: April 7, 2025Available Globally On: Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, and all major online platforms.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:A. R. Nightshade...

