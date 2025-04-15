POWER OF ABILITY REALIZED: ADAPTIVE SPORTS CONNECTION BREAKS NEW GROUND

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This Adventure and Wellness Lodge is an important step in our mission to improve the health and well-being for all of us," said Sharon Bucey, president and CEO, ASC. "Our goals are to foster social connection among our adaptive athletes and our community and deliver innovative educational programs that improve their mental and physical health."

The Adventure and Wellness Lodge is part of ASC's Power of Ability (POA) Initiative, a philanthropic and social impact investment to serve more Ohioans with disabilities and their families so they can enjoy recreational experiences and all of the benefits. Funds raised through the POA initiative also support expanding programs and operations.

"The need for these services is critical, and the demand continues to grow," said Chad Jester, president of the Nationwide Foundation. "The Nationwide Foundation is proud to champion this effort and believes it is important to have this state-of-the art facility here in our own backyard, supporting the needs of our community."

Visionary leadership from both the public and private sectors made the Adventure and Wellness Lodge possible. Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker and his wife Cindy pledged their commitment at the start of the campaign. AEP Foundation and Huntington Bank followed with transformational gifts of $500,000 each. Big Lots Foundation, the Walter Foundation, the Columbus Foundation, and the City of Columbus, Franklin County Commissioners, and the State of Ohio soon came together to provide generous support. Dr. Peter Edwards of the Columbus Crew and his wife Chris, served as POA campaign chairs.

"This facility truly exemplifies how a community-built partnership came together to provide new opportunities for a population that is often marginalized," said Michael Brachocki, ASC Board Chair. "Adults, children, and veterans with disabilities will be able to experience the freedom that sports brings in a whole new capacity."

Construction of the 6,000 square foot facility, scheduled to begin late summer 2025, will include:



Versatile indoor/outdoor space designed for community connection

Program area for yoga, fitness, and wellness classes

Volunteer training center

Offices for administrative and program staff

Lodge area for educational and social gatherings for corporations and community

Warming pantry

Outdoor gathering areas

Accessible locker room and restroom facilities Lobby and cafe

Thanks to MA Design, Kramer Engineering, and Ruscilli Construction for serving as our architectural, engineering, and construction partners.

About ASC: Adaptive Sports Connection (ASC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1992 and located in Columbus, Ohio. Dedicated to serving veterans, children, and adults with disabilities across Ohio through sports, outdoor, and therapeutic recreation, and education, ASC is an active member of Move United. The organization's mission is to break through limitations with adaptive innovation, ensuring people of all abilities, the health benefits, freedom, and sense of belonging from recreation, education, and outdoor experiences.

SOURCE Adaptive Sports Connection