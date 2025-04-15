Empowerlocal Announces America's First Local Media Marketplace With Strategic Acquisition Of Sponsorbooker

Daniel Caplin, Chief Revenue Officer at EmpowerLocal

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EmpowerLocal , America's first nationwide network of independent, community news, sports, and lifestyle media, today announced the strategic acquisition of SponsorBooker and the appointment of its founder and CEO, Daniel Caplin, as Chief Revenue Officer. This pivotal move creates the first comprehensive multi-channel media marketplace that connects national brands with America's most trusted local and niche publishers across all 50 states.

"When national brands meet local trust, everyone wins," said Steven Buhrman, CEO of EmpowerLocal. "With Daniel joining our leadership team and bringing his expertise in email monetization, we're creating a true multi-channel platform that enables brands to execute unified campaigns across America's most trusted local media environments - including digital display, email newsletters, social media, podcasts, and events - all through a single interface."

Integrating SponsorBooker's approach into EmpowerLocal's platform represents a significant evolution in how national brands connect with local audiences. The enhanced platform transforms the discovery, planning, and activation of hyperlocal marketing campaigns by offering contextually relevant ad experiences based on local events, seasons, and community interests.

"Local media, particularly email newsletters, represents one of the most underutilized high-performance channels in today's advertising ecosystem," said Daniel Caplin, incoming Chief Revenue Officer at EmpowerLocal. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how trusted local environments consistently outperform other channels for engagement and conversion. By joining forces with EmpowerLocal's expansive network, we're creating an unprecedented opportunity for brands to redirect spending into trusted local environments that deliver measurably better results."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Caplin brings over 25 years of experience driving transformation across digital media and technology companies. His previous roles include leading Jeeng through its successful $100 million acquisition by OpenWeb and serving as President of WhatCounts, where he managed relationships with major brands, including Costco and Fox News.

This announcement follows EmpowerLocal's recent growth milestones, including expanding to over 1,000 local media partner publications nationwide, reaching a majority of US households through trusted grassroots media channels. Moving forward, EmpowerLocal's strategic vision includes two complementary initiatives:

-Local Media Marketplace for Brands – Launching the industry's first multi-channel media buying platform to execute unified campaigns across America's most trusted local media environments

-Media Storefronts for Local Publishers – Empower publishers with stunning, virtual storefronts to showcase their media inventory, generate leads, and close more direct sales

This approach positions EmpowerLocal to address a combined $88 billion market opportunity across local display, niche interest, email newsletter, and local commerce advertising.

"At the heart of this expansion is our belief that local media creates authentic connections that national platforms simply cannot replicate," said Buhrman. "By bridging the gap between leading brand advertisers and grassroots publishers, we're not only unlocking a massive market opportunity––we're helping sustain vital community voices while giving brands access to America's most engaged and receptive audiences."

Founded in 2020, EmpowerLocal is America's first nationwide ad network dedicated to trusted local publications, connecting grassroots media with the world's best brand advertisers. The company represents over 1,000 local news, sports, and lifestyle publications across all 50 states, enabling national and regional brands to deliver targeted, contextually relevant advertising while providing publishers with significant new revenue streams.

Daniel Caplin brings over 25 years of experience driving transformation across digital media and technology companies. Most recently serving as CEO of SponsorBooker, he pioneered innovative solutions for email newsletter monetization. His previous roles include leading Jeeng through its successful $100 million acquisition by OpenWeb and serving as President of WhatCounts. He holds a B.A. from Emory University in Political Science with a co-major in Human and Natural Ecology. Based in Atlanta, Daniel currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Marketing Society of the Technology Association of Georgia.

