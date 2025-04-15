Vincent Love Joins Newroad Capital Partners As Partner, Enhancing Its Consumer Investing

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led investment firm focused on high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies, is pleased to announce that Vincent Love has joined the firm as Partner. In his new role, Vincent will be responsible for setting the investment strategy and driving all aspects of the investment process for NewRoad's Consumer industry investments.

With more than 25 years of experience in the Consumer industry, Vincent brings a wealth of expertise in venture capital and private equity investing, investment banking, and operating businesses. His extensive background includes co-founding and serving as Managing Partner at Sunrise Strategic Partners, a growth equity investment firm specializing in emerging food and beverage brands within the healthy, active, and sustainable living space. The Sunrise portfolio included industry-leading companies such as PACT Organic, Kodiak Cakes, Maple Hill Creamery, Vital Farms, and Coolhaus.

Before co-founding Sunrise Strategic Partners, Vincent spent more than a decade at Citigroup, where he focused on the Consumer and Retail sectors, advising on over $40 billion in liquidity events. Vincent is also a successful Planet Fitness franchisee, owning five clubs in Colorado and Wyoming.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vincent to NewRoad," said Chris Ladd, Partner at NewRoad Capital Partners. "Vincent's deep experience in Consumer investing, particularly in the Food and Beverage sector, as well as his proven track record of building successful businesses, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His entrepreneurial spirit and hands-on approach to growing companies align perfectly with the values and mission of NewRoad."

NewRoad's Consumer investments focus on partnering with companies that have substantial proof of concepts and are looking for an equity partner with deep operating experience and industry connections to accelerate growth. The firm targets investments in sectors such as Food and Beverage, Personal Care, and Multi-Unit Franchising.

NewRoad Capital Partner's unique operating expertise, combined with its geographical location in Northwest Arkansas, gives it significant advantages in the Consumer sector. This includes deep relationships with Walmart, the world's largest retailer. This access enables NewRoad to provide portfolio companies with key insights, executive talent, and unparalleled industry connections.

"NewRoad's strong track record of growth and focus on value creation aligns perfectly with my passion for building businesses and helping founders achieve their visions," said Vincent Love. "I'm excited to join this exceptional team and contribute to the continued success of NewRoad."

NewRoad Capital Partners, which manages over $650 million across four funds, has a proven track record of success in consumer investments, including recent investments in Quinn and Kevin's Natural Foods.

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals, operating partners and strategic advisors have deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information visit: .

