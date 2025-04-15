Duni Group's 2024 Annual And Sustainability Report Is Now Available Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MALMÖ, Sweden, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2024, in English and Swedish, is now available at the company's website under the heading Investors – Reports and presentations .
The Annual General Meeting will be held May 19, 2025. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting also by postal voting. For more information, visit the website.
For more information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, [email protected]
Amanda Larsson, Head of Communications, +46 76-6 08 33 08, [email protected]
CONTACT: Amanda Larsson
Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-608 33 08
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Press release
|
|
Duni Group Annual- and Sustainability Report 2024
