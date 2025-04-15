Blue Water Refines Portfolio With Strategic Rebrand Of Two Signature Resorts

"We're proud to guide these two incredible destinations into their next phase," said Rafael Correa, President and CFO at Blue Water. "At Blue Water, we believe great hospitality starts with understanding what today's traveler values most and that's authentic experiences, thoughtful amenities, and a deep connection to place. This transition allows us to shape these resorts with that vision in mind, bringing even more value to our guests while continuing to elevate industry standards across the board."

Chincoteague Bay RV Resort & Cottages, formerly Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay, offers a picturesque waterfront escape in the charming coastal town of Chincoteague, Virginia. Guests enjoy direct access to a private fishing pier, bayfront promenade, sports courts, a playground, and proximity to iconic attractions like Assateague Island National Seashore and Maui Jack's Waterpark.

Sugarloaf Key RV Resort & Cottages , formerly Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key, delivers a quintessential Florida Keys experience. Set on a serene seven-acre saltwater lake 15 minutes from Key West, the resort features kayak and paddleboard rentals, a heated swimming pool, tiki bar, fire pit lounge, and a mix of RV sites and vacation cottages that offer relaxed luxury in a tropical setting.

The transitions became official on April 1 (Chincoteague Bay) and April 15 (Sugarloaf Key), as Blue Water continues to shape premier outdoor destinations under its trusted operational model.

