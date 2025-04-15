Salve Strengthens North American Presence With Strategic Expansion To Support Fertility Market

Salve Announce Graphic

US Expansion

- Dan Dougherty, Head of USANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salve; a digital health platform specializing in delivering a world class digital experience for patients going through fertility treatments, helping patients and clinics alike to make the journey informed, stress free and confident; announced today that it has strengthened its operations in North America with the establishment of a New York-office and the appointment of Dan Dougherty as Head of USA along with Jared Cocca as Director of Sales. Salve's new experienced U.S.-based healthcare sales leaders who will spearhead the company's growth and client support across the country.Based on a growing US customer base and the enormous US market potential Salve has hired two deeply experienced healthcare executives to build a permanent presence in the market and cement their position as the leading provider of patient experience platforms in the fertility space. The hires underline Salve's commitment to the US as the market continues to rapidly expand over the next ten years, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued global growth.Fertility Industry Growth in the U.S.This U.S. launch comes at a time of strong growth in the American fertility industry. The U.S. fertility market is currently valued at around $5.6 billion and is projected to reach nearly $8.7 billion by 2033​. Industry analysts attribute this robust growth to rising demand for services such as IVF and fertility preservation, driven by factors like increased infertility cases, delayed parenthood, and technological advancements in reproductive medicine​. The positive market outlook reinforces the strategic timing of Salve's expansion. With a permanent U.S. presence, Salve is well positioned to help fertility clinics and groups across the country meet rising patient expectations with modern, digital-first services.Expansion Details and GoalsWith a global client base, Salve is widely regarded as a sector leader in fertility patient engagement​. Its substantial clinic partnerships, high patient volume, and strong revenue growth to date underscore the platform's effectiveness in improving outcomes for both patients and clinics.Strengthening operations in the U.S. further reinforces Salve's market-leading position and demonstrates its long-term commitment to the U.S. fertility community with dedicated local support. Backed by Automate Health – the healthcare technology group that acquired Salve earlier this year – the company is well-positioned to accelerate product innovation and tailor its services specifically to the needs of U.S. fertility clinics. This strategic expansion will enable Salve to better serve its existing partners and patients, ensuring focused, responsive, and lasting support.Executive CommentsLuke Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Salve, commented on the U.S. expansion: "Establishing our U.S. team marks an exciting new chapter for Salve and our clients. Our commitment to enhancing patient experiences and reducing administrative burdens for clinics is stronger than ever. With dedicated local resources, we're better positioned to serve existing U.S. partners and reach more fertility clinics and groups nationwide, driving innovation and accessibility in fertility care."Dan Dougherty, Head of USA, one of Salve's new U.S. sales leaders, said: "What drew me to Salve is how much they care. The fertility journey is complex, but it doesn't have to be. Too many clinics are operating in silos, juggling disconnected systems that create friction for both staff and patients. What excites me about Salve is how we bring everything together in one place. Streamlining communication, improving workflows, and ultimately making the process feel more human. Our U.S. expansion is about giving clinics the tools they need to support patients and simplify care in a space that really needs it."Jared Cocca,“I'm thrilled to join Salve as we expand into the U.S Market. With 15 years in healthcare and patient experience, I'm passionate about bringing a creative, patient-first approach to engagement. I'm excited to help shape innovative solutions that truly improve how care is delivered and experienced nationwide. While working with a great team, our goal is to transform the idea of patient communication in the IVF space"Looking AheadBy expanding operations in the U.S., Salve sets the stage for the next phase of its international growth. The company will continue investing in its platform and team to ensure that fertility providers in the U.S. receive unparalleled support and cutting-edge digital solutions. Salve's expanded presence will drive the delivery of patient-centric innovations that shape the future of fertility care both in the U.S. and globally.For more information, visit the Salve website at , where details on features, pricing, and support are available.

Luke Donovan-King

Forge Together Ltd

+44 7753 228375

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.