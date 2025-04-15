1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Cleveland's West-Side Communities

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Cleveland's West-Side Communities, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces .

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Cleveland's West-Side Communities, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots-as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Cleveland West owner John Grasha is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "I'm deeply motivated by relationships, gratitude, and a positive outlook, which are values I believe are essential in both life and business," Grasha shared. "1-800-STRIPER®'s business model and leadership team's strong family values impressed me and I'm eager to connect with local business owners and contribute to enhancing the safety and visual appeal of Ohio's commercial spaces."

Area business and property owners in Cuyahoga County (WEST), Lorain County, Medina County and Summit County looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 216-406-7321 or visit to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Cleveland West

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED