Bully Max® Launches High-Protein Training Treats For Puppies

"Training is one of the most important parts of raising a healthy, well-behaved dog," said Matthew Kinneman, CEO of Bully Max. "But too many treats on the market are just empty calories. We wanted to give dog owners a better option - something they can feel good about feeding while reinforcing positive behavior."

Bully Max Puppy Training Treats are:



Made with real beef for a meaty, high-protein bite

Enriched with DHA to help support brain development and focus

Formulated with glucosamine & chondroitin for joint support

Packed with omega-6s to promote a shiny coat and healthy skin Only 3 calories per treat , ideal for repeat rewards during training sessions

Though designed with puppies in mind, these treats are suitable for dogs of all ages and sizes .

Like all Bully Max products, the treats are free from by-products, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives , and are proudly made in the USA in a facility that meets the highest safety and quality standards.

Bully Max Puppy Training Treats are now available exclusively at BullyMax and ship directly from Bully Max's GMP-certified fulfillment center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Media Contact:

Lea Kinneman

Co-owner of Bully Max

Phone: 412-266-8136

[email protected]

SOURCE Bully Max