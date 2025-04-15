Bully Max® Launches High-Protein Training Treats For Puppies
"Training is one of the most important parts of raising a healthy, well-behaved dog," said Matthew Kinneman, CEO of Bully Max. "But too many treats on the market are just empty calories. We wanted to give dog owners a better option - something they can feel good about feeding while reinforcing positive behavior."
Bully Max Puppy Training Treats are:
-
Made with real beef for a meaty, high-protein bite
Enriched with DHA to help support brain development and focus
Formulated with glucosamine & chondroitin for joint support
Packed with omega-6s to promote a shiny coat and healthy skin
Only 3 calories per treat , ideal for repeat rewards during training sessions
Though designed with puppies in mind, these treats are suitable for dogs of all ages and sizes .
Like all Bully Max products, the treats are free from by-products, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives , and are proudly made in the USA in a facility that meets the highest safety and quality standards.
Bully Max Puppy Training Treats are now available exclusively at BullyMax and ship directly from Bully Max's GMP-certified fulfillment center in Pittsburgh, PA.
Media Contact:
Lea Kinneman
Co-owner of Bully Max
Phone: 412-266-8136
[email protected]
SOURCE Bully Max
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment