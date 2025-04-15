Rosaluna Mezcal Secures Series A Financing With Sacha Lichine And Shaw-Ross Partnership, Fueled By A Shared Passion For Quality Spirits

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to leading the investment,, bringing with him decades of experience in building and scaling global beverage brands. His involvement marks a significant milestone for Rosaluna as it accelerates its mission to share the magic of mezcal with consumers around the world.

"Sacha has an incredible track record of building global brands that connect deeply with consumers," said Freddie Martignetti , Co-Founder and Chairman of Rosaluna. "Having him as a partner and board member provides unmatched insight and leadership as we continue to grow Rosaluna."

Rosaluna also announced a new national partnership with leading wine and spirits importer Shaw-Ross International Importers , which will expand the brand's footprint across the United States. With Shaw-Ross's extensive distribution network and proven track record of success, Rosaluna is well-positioned for rapid growth in both on- and off-premise channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rosaluna to the Shaw-Ross portfolio," said Scott Jove , President of Shaw-Ross. "The brand stands out in the mezcal category due to its authenticity, exceptional quality, and compelling storytelling. We're excited to help scale their vision within the U.S. market."

Rosaluna is handmade in small batches on a family farm in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca, using only two ingredients: agave and water. With the combined efforts of industry veterans like Sacha Lichine and the expertise of Shaw-Ross Importers, Rosaluna is poised to embark on a new chapter of growth and success.

About Rosaluna Mezcal

Rosaluna is an all-natural, handcrafted mezcal made in Oaxaca, Mexico. Our mezcalero's family has been perfecting our hand-crafted spirit for over six generations. Made from only agave and water, Rosaluna is carefully crafted from our own Capón Espadín Maguey. As a single-estate, vertically integrated operation, we control every step of the process – from growing and harvesting to distilling and bottling – ensuring exceptional quality and consistency. This allows us to create a product that is USDA Certified Organic, Additive Free, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Zero-Carb and Vegan.

About Sacha Lichine

Sacha Lichine is a globally recognized innovator in the wine and spirits industry, best known for revolutionizing the rosé category with Whispering Angel and Château d'Esclans. His entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of global consumer trends have made him a transformative figure in the world of premium beverages.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers

Founded in 1968, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers of wine and spirits, representing a portfolio of world-class brands across the U.S. Known for their commitment to excellence and expansive distribution network, Shaw-Ross continues to be a key partner in building sustainable growth for their partners.

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations