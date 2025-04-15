Zolve Appoints Former Kraken Exec John Trohan As Chief Financial And Administrative Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zolve offers a wide range of financial products designed to simplify banking for global citizens - including a bank account that can be opened from anywhere in the world in under five minutes, a high-limit credit card to help build a strong credit score, and tailored solutions for newcomers such as low-cost international money transfers, insurance offerings, auto and education loans, $50K student scholarships and more.

John brings over 30 years of global financial services leadership to Zolve. Most recently, he served as Global Treasurer and Credit Risk Officer at Kraken, one of the world's most secure and established cryptocurrency platforms. His prior experience includes senior roles at MUFG, Americas as Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer of MUFG Union Bank, Barclays Group as Americas Treasurer, and Citigroup Inc., where he held several key finance leadership positions including International Client Group Global Treasurer and CFO for Nikko Citigroup Limited.

Raghu G, Founder and CEO of Zolve, said "John's global retail and institutional banking experience across finance, risk management and investments is a strong addition to the team and I look forward to partnering with him as we grow Zolve into a preeminent cross border banking solution provider. As we build and lead the next phase of growth for the company, we will continue hiring exceptional talent across teams".

"Zolve is transforming and scaling rapidly," said Trohan. "There is a great opportunity to provide access to credit and financial services for those stymied by legacy financial infrastructure and I am excited to help Zolve drive this forward."

Zolve has raised USD $251 million in a Series B round to scale its mission of serving global citizens working and studying abroad. The round was led by Creaegis, with participation from HSBC, SBI Investment, GMO Venture Partners, DG Daiwa Ventures, and existing investors Accel, Lightspeed, Sparta Group, and DST Global. The fundraise also includes a warehouse line from Community Investment Management to fuel its expanding credit portfolio globally.

SOURCE Zolve