Scanifly Integrates With Ecofasten To Streamline Racking Design And Save 1-3 Hours Per Project

PV designers can now launch EcoFasten Design Assistant within their Scanifly project with a single click. The direct API integration automatically transfers panel layouts and precise roof measurements, enabling contractors to produce accurate racking layouts and comprehensive bills of materials (BOMs) without duplicate work.

"Solar contractors shouldn't waste time redrawing the same design in multiple systems," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "Our integration with EcoFasten automatically transfers our drone-based layouts directly to their Design Assistant, allowing contractors to focus on selecting the right racking products rather than recreating their work."

The integration delivers key advantages:



Automatically transfers panel layouts to EcoFasten

Eliminates the need to recreate designs in multiple systems

Ensures accurate inventory for install day

Prevents costly revisions and equipment shortages Saves 1-3 hours per project

The integration leverages Scanifly's drone-based design technology, which produces a to-scale 3D model of the property with exact measurements and structural details that flow directly into EcoFasten Design Assistant. This direct connection ensures that EcoFasten receives only the highest quality inputs for building the desired racking system and BOM.

"Integrating EcoFasten Design Assistant with Scanifly's PV Design Software delivers a significant productivity boost to system designers while mitigating the risk of errors and inconsistencies that can slow down the entire project development process," said John de Papp, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing. "This integration combines the precision of Scanifly's solution with our structural calculation engine to yield an accurate, optimized design every time."

Solar contractors can access Scanifly + EcoFasten starting today. Visit scanifly/product/integrations/ecofasten to learn more.

About Scanifly

Scanifly is the solar industry's only residential and commercial PV design and field software built for sales and operations. Its end-to-end solution centralizes design, site survey, engineering, installation, and maintenance on one platform. Contractors using Scanifly's mobile, web, and drone-based technology cut their site survey time by 90% and eliminate design revisions. Learn more at .

About EcoFasten

EcoFasten, an Enstall Company, has established a reputation for being one of the industry's leading innovators by providing expert solutions for mounting solar PV on any roof. EcoFasten's broad portfolio of solar rooftop mounting systems and attachments stems from the direct needs of solar PV installers. EcoFasten takes pride in providing the right solution for every application.

