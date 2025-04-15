New Docusign Partner Program To Drive Business Success In The Era Of Intelligent Agreement Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a modern structure built for today and the future, this program is designed around specializations to help partners better serve customers – whether they are building, selling, or servicing. The program provides specializations, tailored tracks, and advanced go-to-market support to help partners capitalize on the expansive opportunity in IAM. These changes reflect Docusign's commitment to empowering partners as trusted advisors, technical experts, and business growth accelerators for customers.

"This is more than a program refresh – it's an evolution that enables partners to play a bigger role in the customer journey," said Bronwyn Hastings, Group Vice President, Partner Development & Alliances. "Partners are vital to capturing this massive IAM opportunity and we're focused on building a program that supports long-term customer success through partner expertise, trust, and services."

Redefining Partner Expertise and Value

In today's fast-evolving market, businesses are increasingly focused on the core capabilities that partners bring to the table, such as technical expertise, deployment experience, and the ability to deliver measurable business outcomes. Whether a partner is focused on eSignature, CLM, or IAM plans, the program recognizes the full spectrum of Docusign partners and supports them in serving organizations of all sizes and their lines of business, including legal but also sales, procurement, HR, and more. This program meets partners where they are and invites them to grow with Docusign.

That's why the new partner program places an emphasis on proficiency and experience including new specializations that showcase technical excellence. These include:



Sell: IAM Core, IAM for Sales, and IAM for CX Service and Sell: CLM

There are also three distinct tracks – Build, Sell, and Service – with exclusive benefits designed to guide partners along clear and prescriptive pathways to success.



Build: Extend the Docusign IAM platform with custom integration applications that increase customer value.

Sell: Drive customer adoption of Docusign IAM and CLM solutions in a more strategic, consultive way. Service: Lead successful strategic deployments of Docusign IAM and CLM solutions with deep product expertise.

Partners can also access comprehensive IAM training through Docusign University with new IAM accreditations and certifications.

The Docusign Partner Program is a key investment in partner success, helping them unlock greater impact across the customer agreement lifecycle. To learn more, visit the Docusign Partner Program here .

