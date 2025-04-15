Cyber Security And Wireless Industry Executive Fredrik Torstensson Joins F-Secure As Chief Partner Business Officer

New go-to-market leadership supports drive to deepen collaboration with the world's premier service providers and scale business through trusted, long-term relationships

HELSINKI, Finland, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Secure, a global leader in consumer cyber security and scam protection, today announced the appointment of Fredrik Torstensson as Chief Partner Business Officer. With decades of experience in the cyber security and wireless industry, Torstensson brings a proven track record of driving sustainable growth and forging strategic partnerships. His leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating F-Secure's go-to-market transformation and strengthening its global service provider business. The appointment also brings valuable insight and energy to F-Secure's global partner strategy, underlining its commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem and expanding its influence across key sectors.

Torstensson brings a history of success in the security and wireless industry, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Samsung Electronics America, where he spearheaded impressive market share growth and cultivated key customer relationships with major service providers. His expertise in service offering positioning and extensive relationships in the telecommunications industry uniquely position him to lead F-Secure's partner organization and drive revenue growth.

"I'm delighted to welcome such exceptional, high caliber, and experienced talent to our team as we continue driving partner-first innovation and leadership in consumer cyber security," said Timo Laaksonen, CEO of F-Secure. "Fredrik's deep industry experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in scaling our partner ecosystem within the world's largest service providers and thus expanding our market reach. His leadership, coupled with our innovative product offerings, will ensure we deliver enhanced value to our partners and customers."

As Chief Partner Business Officer, Torstensson will oversee:

Strategic alignment of all sales to Tier 1 service providers under a global leadership

Revenue generation initiatives focused on sustainable growth and long-term value creation

Ensuring F-Secure's security solutions and services meet Tier 1 partner requirements and capitalize on emerging market trends and innovative value propositions

"I am thrilled to join F-Secure at such an exciting time," said Torstensson. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to drive growth, deliver innovative solutions, and create value for our customers and stakeholders."

With this key leadership addition, F-Secure reinforces its commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and market leadership in the consumer cyber security industry and as the partner of choice to the world's premier service providers. To learn more about F-Secure and its innovative cyber security portfolio for service providers, visit f-secure/partners .

About F-Secure

F-Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we've led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.

