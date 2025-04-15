As Tariff Uncertainty Grows, Order.Co's Sourcing AI Proves Indispensable For Smarter, Resilient Procurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, the world's leading B2B Ecommerce Platform , today announced its launch of enhanced AI sourcing capabilities that will help businesses respond quickly to potential tariff impacts, proactively manage projected rising costs, and avoid supply chain disruptions.

The platform already offers strategic sourcing capabilities powered by AI, ensuring that businesses can discover cost savings and mitigate procurement risks. The AI analyzes a database with price points across thousands of vendors to deliver the most cost-effective options available during the checkout process. Companies that accept these optimized recommendations save an average of 5% on products – with savings on maintenance, cleaning, and office supplies reaching closer to 10%.

In response to the U.S. government's new sweeping 10% baseline tariff on imports from all trading partners, Order.co has expanded its AI sourcing functionalities to include:



Real-time policy parsing that continuously monitors trade regulation updates and delivers alerts about potential impacts.

Predictive modeling tools that simulate a range of potential tariff scenarios to help customers prepare for cost changes before they happen.

Tariff-aware sourcing that suggests potential vendors based on their reliability, location, and previous cost fluctuations. A global intelligence loop that delivers optimized recommendations by learning from every transaction, return, and support ticket.

“At we're focused on delivering exactly what our customers need to respond proactively to not just today's tariff changes, but to whatever comes next,” said Matt Garippa, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder of“Businesses are dealing with an unpredictable global trade environment, and we believe they deserve more than just reactive solutions. That's why we built our latest AI advancements – to help them maintain stability in the face of uncertainty.”

With the volatility surrounding overseas trade dynamics, ability to deliver supplier diversification is invaluable to businesses as they seek new partnerships with vendors that allow them to maintain competitive pricing and protect profit margins.

To learn more about how procurement and finance teams can leverage AI to stay ahead of the latest tariff updates and overcome their biggest challenges, register for ChatP2P: AI & the Back Office webinar series.

About Order.co

Order.co simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

