India Slams Pakistan Over Waqf Bill Comments, Highlights Its 'Abysmal Record' Of Protecting Minority Rights

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for making "motivated and baseless comments" on the Waqf Bill, citing Pakistan's "own abysmal record" when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities.

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Bill.

"Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," he added.

The enactment of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 2025 (UMEED Act) has been labelled as a "turning point" in reforms carried out in Waqf laws between 1913 and 2025 for social benefit from Waqf properties.

“The changes in Waqf laws in India from 1913 to 2025 show a strong effort to protect and manage Waqf properties for society's benefit while ensuring a proper administration system. Each law aimed to solve current problems while keeping the main purpose of #Waqf endowments," the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated in a recent social media post.

The government reckons that the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 is an important step towards making Waqf management more transparent, responsible, and inclusive.

Several Indian leaders have addressed the fears and misconceptions being spread about the Bill, reiterating that the Waqf committees will still be headed by Muslims and that no religious or community bias is involved.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill is in the interest of Muslims. It will benefit the poor among them and give them a chance to develop themselves anew," said BJP national spokesperson and former Union Minister, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

Just like during the Citizenship Amendment Act, Pakistan has been trying to spread misconceptions about the bill, he said."Don't fall for propaganda... PM Narendra Modi is working with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Hussain said.