Castlight Health Introduces 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care, Connecting Members To Quality Care In Minutes

High-quality care seamlessly integrates with healthcare benefits navigation app to improve member experience and ensure continuity of care

SEATTLE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health , a leader in healthcare benefits navigation, today launched its virtual urgent care (VUC) solution, powered by Fabric, to elevate the virtual care experience by seamlessly integrating with Castlight's comprehensive healthcare benefits navigation app.

Traditional virtual urgent care services have been hampered by many limitations, including siloed care, lack of integration between virtual and in-person visits and concerns over care quality. Recognizing these challenges, Castlight Health's new solution will provide a unified, high-quality care experience accessible to members whenever and wherever they need it, right from the Castlight app.

"By embedding Fabric's technology within our navigation platform to deliver virtual urgent care, we're making it easier for employees to get care when and where they need it, and ensuring that their care journey is coordinated, high-quality and seamlessly connected to the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Jonathan Porter, CEO of apree health, Castlight Health's parent company. "We are committed to offering best-in-class technology inside a seamless member experience, and we will continue to lean into a partner marketplace when we believe it can help us achieve this goal and accelerate value for our clients."

"Fabric is proud to partner with Castlight to power on-demand virtual urgent care access for millions of lives across America's leading employers and health plans," said Aniq Rahman, CEO of Fabric. "By guiding members to the most effective and efficient care modalities-whether asynchronous, video, voice or chat-we're making high-quality care more accessible than ever. This partnership ensures members can connect with trusted providers and receive the care they need within minutes."

Key features of Castlight Health's virtual urgent care solution include:



Integrated Experience: Seamlessly integrated into Castlight Health's existing healthcare benefits navigation app, ensuring continuity of care and a cohesive member experience.

Quality Care Delivery: Chat-based visits delivered by licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, guaranteeing high-quality care for a wide range of common conditions including cold and flu; skin, ear, eye and mouth conditions; travel sickness; medication refills and more.

Convenient Access: Access quick care from anywhere – whether at work, home or on the go – with on-demand appointments available 365 days a year, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Chat and video visits take less than five minutes to connect with a provider and can be completed within 15 minutes. Best-in-Class Technology: By leveraging Fabric's technology within our Castlight app, we enable queuing and on-demand visits utilizing Fabric virtual care to support video, phone, and chat-based visits. This ensures timely, high-quality care while maintaining a seamless integration into Castlight's platform.

This launch marks an important investment in Castlight's partnership marketplace, which is dedicated to delivering a broad selection of high-quality solutions that seamlessly integrate into the Castlight app and allowing each individual employer to tailor their experience to support their unique population and benefit strategy. Castlight virtual urgent care has been piloted by several Fortune 500 companies and is now commercially available nationwide, offering employers and health plans a better approach to virtual healthcare, streamlining member access to the care they need and aiming to improve health outcomes.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health simplifies healthcare navigation by providing a comprehensive and highly tailored digital platform and clinical services. Leveraging advanced personalization capabilities, Castlight identifies individual needs to deliver customized health and wellbeing experiences, guiding individuals through their unique health journeys and helping them engage with the right programs and care at the right time. Founded in 2008, Castlight enables large employers and health plans to drive better outcomes, improve engagement and maximize the value of healthcare benefits. apree health, the parent company of Castlight Health, is a business unit of Mosaic Health. For more information, visit

About Fabric

‍Fabric offers intelligently connected care solutions that standardize, automate, and unify experiences-delivering seamless consumer interactions and empowering clinicians to provide faster, higher-quality care. Its solutions encompass an AI assistant, patient engagement tools, a provider directory, virtual care services, and workflow automation designed to streamline care delivery. The health tech company also delivers flexible virtual staffing models through its 50-state clinical network, leveraging Fabric's technology for virtual urgent and behavioral care.

Fabric serves over 30,000 employers, payers, and health systems, including Intermountain Health, OSF HealthCare, MUSC Health, and Highmark. Investors include General Catalyst, Thrive Capital, GV (Google Ventures), and Salesforce Ventures.

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and Carelon Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals' health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn .

