Sony Electronics Releases Software Development Kit (SDK) Version 2.5.0 For The Immersive Spatial Reality Display

Strengthened application development collaboration, including enhanced support for:







Autodesk® VRED® 2025.3



Twinmotion 2025.1.1 and the Spatial Reality Display runtime version 2.5.0



NVIDIA Omniverse USD Composer 2023.2.5 2 Blender 4.2

The newly developed adjustment tool, "OpenXR Control Panel3," enhances options for adjusting viewpoint movement, depth, and three-dimensionality within applications developed by OpenXR-compatible software. It also simplifies the process of saving and loading settings, improving overall usability.

Performance Improvements and Compatibility Updates for Broader Applications



Support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) 4 and DICOM formats 5 for ELF-SR2

Enables accurate color reproduction even for high-brightness and wide-color-gamut content in video production, allowing for more realistic 3D visuals. Additionally, selecting the medical DICOM simulation mode supports the color gamut standard for medical monitors as well as side-by-side video.



Improvement in 3D Rendering Quality for ELF-SR2

The new facial position correction algorithm enhances the tracking performance of the gaze recognition sensor, resulting in improved 3D rendering quality.



Support for Latest Versions of Game Engines



Unreal Engine 5.5

Unity 6 Improvements in Unity Plugin Usability

For further details and usage precautions, please refer to the user manual:

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

1 Computer required with a recommended CPU of Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60GHz or faster; and a graphics card such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or faster.



2 This feature exists within the Omniverse Kit App Template, which has been moved from the Omniverse Launcher. Detailed instructions on connecting to the Spatial Reality Display after the NVIDIA Omniverse USD Composer service change will be available on our website.



3 This tool is automatically installed with the Spatial Reality Display Settings Installer.



4 Supports two types of HDR gamma curves (EOTF), ST 2084: PQ and Rec. 2100 HLG.



5 Spatial Reality Display is a non-medical monitor.

