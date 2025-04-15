Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greenwich Concours Announces Grand Marshal, Curated Vehicle Classes And Exclusive Reverie Premier Event For Coastal Luxury Showcase

2025-04-15 12:16:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Greenwich Concours is the top automotive event in the Northeast," said Matt Orendac, Vice Chairman of the Greenwich Concours. "Attendees can look forward to three days of amazing cars, exciting drives and luxury experiences. Like all great concours, it combines the best people and finest cars with an immersive location to kick off the summer season."

This year, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance will honor renowned automotive collector Ralph Marano as the Grand Marshal. Marano is celebrated as one of the premier Packard collectors, with a collection of 85 classic models, each one a 100-point, concours quality restoration. Marano is renowned for being the only collector to own a Packard Darrin from every year of manufacture -- from 1937 to 1942.

New for 2025, guests will have the opportunity to kick off the weekend festivities with Reverie , held Friday evening. Reverie at Greenwich seamlessly blends the charm of the New England coastline with the sophistication of a world-class luxury event. Guests will enjoy the stunning culinary experience crafted by some of the finest chefs, along with a hosted bar, all set against the charming Greenwich Harbor. The evening unfolds with a lively atmosphere, complete with a DJ spinning smooth rhythms, stylish lounge spaces and an ambiance of effortless sophistication. Don't miss the chance to experience Reverie's unique display of coastal luxury, artistry and elegance.

Saturday's Greenwich Concours de Sport will feature a highly curated selection of sports, racing and supercars representing the epitome of automotive style, performance and innovation. Sunday's Greenwich Concours d'Elegance builds on a longstanding legacy of excellence, featuring many of the world's most elegant, important and storied cars. This year's featured classes for both days are detailed here:

Featured Classes - Concours de Sport – Saturday, May 31

Mid-Engine Revolution

Early Porsche 356's (Pre-A's and A's)

Affordable Ferrari

Resto Mods

Custom Cars of Rob Ida

Race Cars of New England

Classic BMW Coupes

Dealer Performance Cars

VW Transporters

50th Anniversary of Lamborghini Countach

Porsche Powered

Neo Classics

Corvette - Sting Ray 1968-1972

Orphan Cars of the 50's-60's

Trans Am Production

Scrambler Saturday (Motorcycles)

Cars of Greenwich Avenue

Featured Classes - Concours d'Elegance – Sunday, June 1

Muscle/Performance - 1960-1972

Post-War German Sports – Mercedes-Benz SL

100 Years of Chrysler

Post-War English Sports

Fast from the Past (Motorcycle)

Post-War Italian Sports

Range Toppers (Motorcycle)

Post-War American Buick Riveria 1963-1973

Supercars

Pre-War European Classics

Porsche Prototypes

Pre-War Classics American

Art Deco Streamliners

Horseless Carriage Glidden Tour Reunion

Pinin Farina

Cars of Donald Healey

Ticket Information:

Readers can find more information and ticket pricing at .

About Greenwich Concours

Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event in Greenwich, Conn. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and automotive heritage elements complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Concours de Sport. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance visit our website at GreenwichConcours.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY )

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

