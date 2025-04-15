Greenwich Concours Announces Grand Marshal, Curated Vehicle Classes And Exclusive Reverie Premier Event For Coastal Luxury Showcase
Mid-Engine Revolution
Early Porsche 356's (Pre-A's and A's)
Affordable Ferrari
Resto Mods
Custom Cars of Rob Ida
Race Cars of New England
Classic BMW Coupes
Dealer Performance Cars
VW Transporters
50th Anniversary of Lamborghini Countach
Porsche Powered
Neo Classics
Corvette - Sting Ray 1968-1972
Orphan Cars of the 50's-60's
Trans Am Production
Scrambler Saturday (Motorcycles)
Cars of Greenwich Avenue
Featured Classes - Concours d'Elegance – Sunday, June 1
Muscle/Performance - 1960-1972
Post-War German Sports – Mercedes-Benz SL
100 Years of Chrysler
Post-War English Sports
Fast from the Past (Motorcycle)
Post-War Italian Sports
Range Toppers (Motorcycle)
Post-War American Buick Riveria 1963-1973
Supercars
Pre-War European Classics
Porsche Prototypes
Pre-War Classics American
Art Deco Streamliners
Horseless Carriage Glidden Tour Reunion
Pinin Farina
Cars of Donald Healey
Ticket Information:
Readers can find more information and ticket pricing at .
About Greenwich Concours
Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event in Greenwich, Conn. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and automotive heritage elements complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Concours de Sport. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance visit our website at GreenwichConcours.
About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY )
Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .
