Greenwich Concours Announces Grand Marshal, Curated Vehicle Classes And Exclusive Reverie Premier Event For Coastal Luxury Showcase

This year, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance will honor renowned automotive collector Ralph Marano as the Grand Marshal. Marano is celebrated as one of the premier Packard collectors, with a collection of 85 classic models, each one a 100-point, concours quality restoration. Marano is renowned for being the only collector to own a Packard Darrin from every year of manufacture -- from 1937 to 1942.

New for 2025, guests will have the opportunity to kick off the weekend festivities with Reverie , held Friday evening. Reverie at Greenwich seamlessly blends the charm of the New England coastline with the sophistication of a world-class luxury event. Guests will enjoy the stunning culinary experience crafted by some of the finest chefs, along with a hosted bar, all set against the charming Greenwich Harbor. The evening unfolds with a lively atmosphere, complete with a DJ spinning smooth rhythms, stylish lounge spaces and an ambiance of effortless sophistication. Don't miss the chance to experience Reverie's unique display of coastal luxury, artistry and elegance.

Saturday's Greenwich Concours de Sport will feature a highly curated selection of sports, racing and supercars representing the epitome of automotive style, performance and innovation. Sunday's Greenwich Concours d'Elegance builds on a longstanding legacy of excellence, featuring many of the world's most elegant, important and storied cars. This year's featured classes for both days are detailed here:

Featured Classes - Concours de Sport – Saturday, May 31