Procare Solutions Continues To Deliver Secure, Compliant Software

DENVER, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leader in child care management software, is pleased to announce that ChildPlus, a Procare Solutions company serving Head Start providers, has also received the distinction of being SOC 2 Type 2 compliant by taking steps far beyond what is required by law to secure data.

Procare Solutions stands out as one of the few U.S.-based child care management software providers with exceptional data security credentials. Both its Procare and ChildPlus software brands hold the prestigious SOC 2 Type 2 certification, a gold standard for secure and trustworthy data management. This certification showcases Procare Solutions' commitment to protecting client data while ensuring its systems remain reliable, compliant and secure.

Designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance framework evaluates and validates an organization's information security practices. It focuses on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

"Obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification for ChildPlus demonstrates the rigorous safeguards in place for both Procare and ChildPlus software to protect the sensitive information of the child care businesses and families who trust us with their financial and personal data," said Joe Gomes, president and CEO of Procare Solutions. "Our customers can feel confident they are getting best-in-class software as well as industry-leading security measures."

Procare Solutions acquired ChildPlus in 2021, and by prioritizing robust security measures, child care centers using Procare and Head Start programs using ChildPlus can be confident they are serious about protecting data.

Additional security standards in place include:

Two-factor Authentication: Also known as multi-factor authentication, this step adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional verification factor beyond just a username and password.

Strict data security : Sensitive data is encrypted in transit and at rest while requiring strong passwords with a minimum of 12 characters.

Pick-up and drop-off security features: Anyone who is authorized to pick up a child uses a personalized four-digit PIN for access. This ensures extra security during busy times.

Real-time attendance monitoring : Information on child check-ins and check-outs is automatically updated for tracking attendance, ratios and generating reports.

Contactless check-in : Paper-based check-in processes are eliminated with QR code and GPS-enabled systems, including geofencing technology to prevent unauthorized remote access.

Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards: PCI-DSS 4.0 certification ensures compliance with industry-standard encryption and authentication protocols.

About Procare Solutions

For over 30 years, Procare Solutions has been dedicated to empowering early childhood educators by providing products and services that enable them to focus on the care, safety and education of children.

We recognize the responsibility that comes with nurturing and educating children, which is why our child care management solutions are designed to automate business processes, help ensure safety and compliance, communicate with families and provide educational resources and training to help teachers and children thrive.

Over 40,000 satisfied customers have chosen Procare Solutions as their trusted partner in providing exceptional care for young minds.

Procare Solutions is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP ), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. For more information, please visit ProcareSolutions .

About ChildPlus, a Procare Solutions Company

As experts in Head Start, ChildPlus provides innovative solutions that streamline operations, ensure compliance and support families' well-being. By leveraging a deep understanding of Head Start regulations and best practices, ChildPlus helps programs focus on what matters most – nurturing young minds and supporting families to build strong foundations for the future.

