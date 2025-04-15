Student Loans, Auto Defaults, And Tariffs: This Company Has Quietly Helped Thousands Escape Crushing Debt--Here's How

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans grapple with mounting financial challenges-including surging student loan debts, rising auto loan delinquencies, and the economic repercussions of recent tariff implementations-the necessity for effective debt relief options has never been more critical.

With over $100 million in resolved debt and thousands of accounts settled, Done With Debt is leading the charge in offering a lifeline to Americans weighed down by high-interest financial obligations.

The nationally recognized debt relief provider is stepping up to provide urgent support for individuals impacted by the current financial crisis.

A Growing Financial Crisis

According to a report from the Council on Foreign Relations , student loan debt has surged past $1.6 trillion, affecting more than 43 million borrowers.

As recently reported by The Guardian , recent policy shifts-including the proposed transfer of federal loan oversight to the SBA-have created confusion around repayment programs and borrower protections.-adding pressure to already-strained households.

Auto loan delinquencies have also spiked, with Bloomberg reporting that 6.56% of subprime borrowers are now 60+ days past due-the highest level recorded since tracking began in 1994.-the highest since tracking began in 1994. PYMNTS noted that repossessions topped 1.73 million in 2024, up 16% year-over-year, marking the highest total since the 2008 financial crisis., signaling mounting distress among working-class Americans.

Tariffs Add Pressure to an Already Strained Economy

The introduction of extensive tariffs by the current administration has further strained the U.S. economy:



Tariffs Averaging 10% : Imports from 185 countries are now subject to new tariffs, with some reaching as high as 104%. This wide-reaching policy has impacted nearly every sector of the economy, from electronics to groceries.

Price Hikes and Recession Risks : The increased cost of goods is driving inflation higher, forcing many households to rely more heavily on credit to afford everyday essentials. Economists warn that these trends, if prolonged, could push the economy into recession. Pressure on Working Families : As wages struggle to keep pace with rising costs, families are being stretched thin-leading to increased borrowing, payment defaults, and financial instability.

These developments make it harder for everyday Americans to keep up. For many, seeking structured debt relief isn't just a smart move-it's a necessary one.

The Urgency of Debt Relief and a Nationwide Effort to Help

Debt relief is no longer a last resort-it's a proactive solution to a widespread national crisis. With interest rates remaining high and income growth stagnating, many Americans find themselves stuck in a relentless cycle of debt. According to recent economic studies, job loss and reduced income remain the top reasons individuals fall behind on payments.

Recognizing the growing need, Done With Debt emphasizes the importance of early action. "Delaying action only makes debt harder to overcome," said Michael Anderson, Director of Compliance. "Our mission is to help clients regain control of their finances before the damage becomes irreversible."

To meet this need at scale, Done With Debt offers nationwide access to its comprehensive relief programs. Each client receives:



One-on-one financial consultations



Customized debt reduction strategies

Ongoing guidance from experienced specialists

With over 40% of clients reaching their first settlement within a month of enrollment, and more than two-thirds securing new terms within three months, Done With Debt consistently delivers measurable outcomes. By resolving millions in debt every month, the company solidifies its role as a national leader in financial recovery.

About Done With Debt

Done With Debt is a leading provider of consumer debt relief solutions, helping thousands of Americans break free from the burden of high-interest debt. With over $100 million in resolved debt , Done With Debt has been featured on major media platforms, offering personalized debt reduction strategies that deliver real financial relief. Our expert-driven approach empowers individuals to take control of their finances and achieve long-term stability.

