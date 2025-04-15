Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Announces National Presenting Sponsorships By Ferring Pharmaceuticals And The Astellas/Pfizer Alliance For The 2025 Walks To End Bladder Cancer

Partnerships to help create more todays and better tomorrows for bladder cancer patients and families

BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) announced its partnerships with Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the Astellas/Pfizer Alliance as National Presenting Sponsors for its 2025 Walks to End Bladder Cancer. These transformative partnerships will amplify awareness and generate critical funding to support bladder cancer research, patient education and support and advocacy initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the Astellas/Pfizer Alliance as our National Presenting Sponsors for the 2025 Walks to End Bladder Cancer," said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of BCAN. "These collaborations will propel our ongoing mission to support patients and families impacted by bladder cancer. With their partnerships, they can make an even greater impact in the fight against this disease."

BCAN's Walks to End Bladder Cancer are flagship events held in cities across the United States during and around Bladder Cancer Awareness Month in May 2025. With 19 Walk locations planned for 2025, these events bring together thousands of participants to raise awareness of bladder cancer-the seventh most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.

"Ferring is proud to support the bladder cancer community as a national presenting sponsor of the Walks to End Bladder Cancer," said David Bell, Vice President, U.S. Business Unit Head of Uro-Oncology, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Our commitment to bringing hope to patients and families, ensuring access to our products and services, and advancing research drives us towards a brighter future."

These strategic partnerships between BCAN, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the Astellas/Pfizer Alliance highlight a shared commitment to empowering patients, advancing bladder cancer research, and fostering hope within the community. Together, they strive to transform the landscape of bladder cancer care and support those impacted by the disease.

About BCAN:

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, or BCAN, was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow. To find a Walk to End Bladder Cancer near you, please visit this website .

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine, and in the areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

For more information, please visit .

About Astellas:

Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. They provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through their research and development programs, they are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical needs. Learn more at .

About Pfizer:

At Pfizer, they apply science and their global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. They strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with their responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, they collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, they have worked to make a difference for all who rely on them. They routinely post information that may be important to investors on their website at . In addition, to learn more, please visit them on and follow them on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like them on Facebook at Facebook/Pfizer .

SOURCE The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

