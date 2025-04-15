NFL FLAG-IN-SCHOOL KICKS OFF 12Th YEAR OF ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NATION's MOST POPULAR TEAM SPORT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through a renewed multi-year commitment from the NFL Foundation, GENYOUth will provide NFL FLAG-In-School kits and digital resources annually to school communities through the 2027-2028 school year. With this support, the program continues to offer students of all backgrounds – regardless of gender, ability, or skill level – the opportunity to move, play, grow, and learn nutrition tips to fuel their performance. Since 2014, 40,000 kits have been distributed, reaching an estimated 17 million students, encouraging fun and healthful physical activity before, during, and after school.

NFL FLAG-In-School is a proven, turnkey solution for schools that inspires participation in physical education and physical activity, a key priority of the NFL's PLAY 60 initiative. Its positive impact on girls is especially noteworthy – schools report increased female participation, growth of all-girls afterschool flag football programs, and rising recognition of girls' flag football as a varsity high school sport.

As one of the fastest-growing team sports in the United States, flag football is experiencing a surge in popularity and visibility, particularly with its upcoming debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. NFL FLAG-In-School is proud to be part of the movement making this sport more accessible for youth and young athletes than ever.

"With fewer than 1 in 4 school-aged children meeting daily activity guidelines, the need for engaging and inclusive solutions is crucial," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth . "Our GENYOUth Insights Report shows that school-based P.E. is a top site for physical activity among youth and highlights the opportunity to engage even more students by making P.E. more enjoyable and social. NFL FLAG-In-School delivers on this promise, encouraging a love of sport while fostering youth health and well-being."

"Daily physical activity delivers essential health, social, and emotional benefits, and it's critical that students have access to high-quality, school-based resources," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, and GENYOUth Board Member . "The NFL Foundation is incredibly proud of the impact of NFL FLAG-In-School and our longstanding partnership with GENYOUth through initiatives like PLAY 60 – all designed to empower youth and expand opportunities to play. And best of all, kids are having fun!

"NFL FLAG-In-School plays a vital role in introducing more kids – many for the first time – to the game in a fun, inclusive, and accessible way," said Stephanie Kwok, Head of Flag Football at the NFL . "By providing opportunities for all students to experience the joy of football and equipping schools with the resources they need, the program helps build a lifelong connection to the sport. These early experiences can spark a passion that encourages students to continue playing at the varsity level, in college, and perhaps even professionally, especially as flag football gains momentum on the global stage."

"NFL FLAG is making sports more accessible, helping youth build skills like teamwork, leadership, and confidence," said Izell Reese, Executive Director of NFL FLAG. "Through our work with GENYOUth and the NFL Foundation, we're growing flag football in schools and communities, creating opportunities for all youth, including the next generation of athletes."

To learn more, access our free resources and apply for an NFL FLAG-In-School kit for your school, visit . To find or start an NFL FLAG league in your community, visit .

About The NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: .

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

About RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the official youth sports operator of the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, MLB, and USTA. As the only multi-sport organization trusted by pro leagues and governing bodies to represent them, RCX Sports delivers officially licensed uniforms, comprehensive resources, and full support, empowering league operators to create the best youth sports experiences in their communities. Committed to making youth sports accessible and inclusive, RCX Sports creates opportunities for all athletes to play and benefit from the transformative power of sports. For more information, visit rcxsports.

SOURCE GENYOUth