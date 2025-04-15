Grammy-Winning Doechii To Headline The World's Largest Festival For Women In Business By Create & Cultivate

The only dedicated festival for women in business attracting over 2,000 attendees and more than 100 star studded speakers being connected across 10,000 1:1 meetings over two days.

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Create & Cultivate, the largest events and media company for women in business, today announced Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Doechii as its musical headliner for the largest event for women in business, the Create & Cultivate Festival. This first-of-its-kind event is set to take place on July 19-20, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles.

The two-day event will host over 2,000 attendees at every level of their career, from C-Suite to the aspiring entrepreneur, offering a dynamic blend of keynotes, networking, and immersive experiences designed to empower ambitious women from a variety of industries. Also taking the stage for panels and keynote conversations are some of the most inspiring names in entertainment, sports & fitness, business, and wellness:



Ciara, Grammy Award Winning Singer-Songwriter

Paige DeSorbo, TV Personality, Author, Co-Host of Giggly Squad

Jordan Chiles, Two-Time Olympian and Gold Medalist

Lindsay Brewer, Professional Racing Driver

Jeannie Mai, Emmy Award-Winning Host, Actress and Producer Amanda Kloots, Founder, Proper

This is the first year Create & Cultivate has partnered with Chase Ink on the Create & Cultivate Festival, working together to foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration among business owners.

The inaugural Create & Cultivate Festival sponsored by Chase Ink will mark the brand's largest event to date, offering over 100 sessions across two days. Attendees can expect hands-on workshops, high-impact 1:1 networking opportunities, start-up pitch competitions, industry specific panels, keynotes, live podcasts, and an experiential pop-up market featuring the most exciting women-focused consumer brands and products.

"We're pioneering a new type of event to better serve the needs of modern businesswomen," said Marina Middleton , CEO & Partner of Create & Cultivate. "Most women-focused event experiences focus exclusively on empowerment or are reserved for side events of large industry-specific conferences built only for industry optics. The Create & Cultivate Festival will break down industry barriers to unite a newly formed community of ambitious women across business, tech, sports, entertainment, hospitality, finance, and culture."

Festival attendees will receive access to CONNECT, Create & Cultivate's data-enabled, AIpowered one-to-one meetings platform, ensuring ROI from the event. This cutting-edge app will facilitate thousands of 15-minute one-on-one on-site meetings among attendees, analyzing profiles to match them with a curated, personalized list of connections that align perfectly with individual goals - whether that be to connect with a mentor or finding an investor.

"With CONNECT, we're not just hosting the most unique event for women in business of 2025; we're ensuring it's the most productive for every woman attending," added Jaclyn Johnson , Founder & Partner of Create & Cultivate. "The Create & Cultivate Festival is our most ambitious venture, set to become the annual must-attend event for women looking to elevate their careers, expand their network, and make meaningful business connections."

About Create & Cultivate

Create & Cultivate is the largest events and media brand for women in business and entrepreneurship. It's the go-to place for ambitious women looking to connect, learn, and grow. We create one-of-a-kind experiences that foster community and cultivate opportunities, helping every woman achieve their highest potential. To find out more visit our website or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Create & Cultivate

