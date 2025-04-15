Voltron Data And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Cutting-Edge Data Infrastructure Solutions To The U.S. Government

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voltron's Theseus Solution Now Easily Accessible to the Public Sector

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and RESTON, Va., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltron Data , a leader in accelerating large-scale data analytics and AI workloads, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership to expand Public Sector access to Voltron Data's high-performance computing technology (Theseus). Through this collaboration, Carahsoft will serve as Voltron Data's Master Government Aggregator®, making Theseus available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

"Federal agencies are facing an explosion of data and need high-performance, scalable analytics solutions," said Craig Dunham, CEO at Voltron Data. "By partnering with Carahsoft, we can deliver Theseus to agencies looking to unlock the full potential of their data, improve decision-making and accelerate AI and machine learning initiatives."

Voltron Data specializes in optimizing high-performance data processing and extract, transform and load (ETL) for large-scale, mission-critical workloads. Theseus leverages accelerated hardware (such as GPUs and high-speed networking) to enable agencies to cut data processing times from hours to minutes, improving their decision-making capabilities. This is especially critical for agencies handling massive datasets, such as those generated by cybersecurity threat detection, geospatial analytics and operational monitoring.

By supporting data preprocessing for AI and machine learning workloads, Theseus unifies analytics and AI on the same infrastructure. This reduces costs, energy consumption and the physical data center footprint, while seamlessly integrating with existing Government cloud and on-premise systems. These capabilities enable agencies to meet their growing demand for scalable, data-driven insights without overhauling their infrastructure.

"Voltron Data's innovative approach to data infrastructure and AI acceleration is a game-changer for agencies modernizing their IT environments," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Carahsoft and its reseller partners are looking forward to working with Voltron to provide Government customers with the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency, data security and analytics at scale."

“IQT is excited to see Carahsoft partner with Voltron Data to bring the power of cost-effective, hardware-accelerated analytics solutions to the Public Sector, at scale. The future of data lies in unifying analytics and AI workloads on accelerated architectures, driving down costs and unlocking unprecedented efficiencies for mission-critical initiatives,” said A.J. Bertone, Managing Partner at In-Q-Tel (IQT), a current Voltron Data investor.

Advancing Government Data Capabilities with Theseus

The Theseus platform offers Government agencies:



Scalable Performance: Optimized for large-scale datasets, ensuring seamless data integration across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments.

AI & Machine Learning Readiness: Native support for Apache Arrow and GPU-accelerated processing enables faster AI/ML model development and deployment. Interoperability & Data Governance: Realtime data integration and compliance with Federal security and governance standards.



Voltron Data's solution is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information on how Voltron Data and Carahsoft are supporting Government agencies with next-generation data solutions, please reach out to (888) 606-2770 or ... ; or register for either of these complimentary webinars:



Modernizing Federal Data Systems Through Modularity and Composability , May 8, 2025. Modernizing Data Workflows with Open-Source Ibis , May 21, 2025.

Voltron Data is a leader in high-performance, scalable data analytics solutions, empowering organizations to unlock insights from large, complex datasets. The company's Theseus platform accelerates AI, machine learning, and data analytics by optimizing compute resources across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. For more information visit or try Theseus for free here . Voltron Data is hiring; openings can be found on the Voltron Data careers page.

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

