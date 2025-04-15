2025 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set™ Available April 22

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON D.C., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2025 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set (product code 25WS) will be available for purchase on April 22 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to five sets per household for the first 24 hours.

The American Women QuartersTM Program is a four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation's history and helped pave the way for generations who followed. From 2022 through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarters each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330 ). This is the final year of the program.

Priced at $95.00, the 2025 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set comes with a certificate of authenticity and consists of five proof finish quarter dollars struck in 99.9 percent silver at the United States Mint at San Francisco, with reverse (tails) designs honoring Ida B. Wells , an investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights leader; Juliette Gordon Low , the founder of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, who empowered girls through leadership and service; Dr. Vera Rubin , an astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation, uncovering crucial evidence of dark matter; Stacey Park Milbern , a visionary disability justice activist; and Althea Gibson , a multi-sport athlete and the first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis and professional golf.

Each coin in the American Women Quarters Program features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington's birth. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2025.”

The Mint accepts orders at its online catalog at and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products included in this program are eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and carry a premium. Early release products are not eligible for discounts.

These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street) Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue) Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT; and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Additional products featuring American Women Quarters-themed coins are available here .

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 22, 2025, at noon EDT.

