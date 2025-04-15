RIG M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HD USB MICROPHONE IS OUT NOW IN NORTH AMERICA

Available from today at RIGGaming and Amazon

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Assets available here. See the video below.NACON, a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, today announced the availability of its first USB microphone, the M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HD.Designed from the ground up for modern creators, the M2 STREAMSTAR is the world's first wired USB microphone to include a Bluetooth audio gateway, allowing streamers to pair wireless earbuds directly to the mic for real-time monitoring without lag.RIG M2 STREAMSTAR combines precision audio capture with unmatched creative freedom thanks to its Bluetooth 5.4 and aptX HD integration. Creators can connect wireless earbuds or headphones to the microphone, instantly adding the latest in Bluetooth audio to an existing PC or MAC. Studio-quality 24-bit depth and 192kHz sampling rate provides more detailed sound, reproducing voices with enhanced accuracy and clarity.PRICING AND AVAILABILITYThe RIG M2 STREAMSTAR is available today for a suggested retail price of $129.99. See the list below for US retail availability.For more information, please visit our website or connect with us @RIGGaming.RIGGaming M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HDAmazon M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HDRIG M2 STREAMSTAR Features:.World's first USB microphone with Bluetooth low latency audio gateway.Real-time wireless voice and audio playback via Bluetooth, traditional wired monitoring via 3.5mm audio jack.24-bit resolution with 48/96/192kHz sampling rates.16mm precision electret condenser with cardioid polar pattern.20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency range.Integrated support for wireless Bluetooth 5.4.QualcommaptX HD low latency audio CODEC compatible.On-mic gain, mute, and volume controls.Plug & play setup with USB-C to USB-A cable included.Discrete and portable design with included desktop stand***About RIGRIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand's mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.About NACONNACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.

Press contact

Virtualcomms ltd

+44 7949 485588

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.