Bagelmania Hosts Egg-Stra Special Easter Celebration With Live Music, Easter Bunny, And Family Fun
Bagelmania Vegas
Easter Bunny at Bagelmania
Bagelmania Vegas
Hop Into Easter at Bagelmania 🐰🎶 Bagels, Live Music & the Easter Bunny – April 20 in Las Vegas! #EasterAtBagelmania #VegasEats #FamilyFunLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hop into Bagelmania this Easter Sunday for a joyful, family-friendly celebration that blends classic tradition with Las Vegas flair. On Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the iconic New York-style delicatessen will be welcoming the Easter Bunny, live music, and festive cheer for all ages at its flagship location just steps from the Las Vegas Convention Center .
This annual Easter event at Bagelmania is the perfect way for locals and visitors to enjoy great food, festive entertainment, and a warm community atmosphere. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny, groove to live music, and enjoy award-winning Jewish delicatessen specialties made fresh daily.
A Las Vegas Staple Since 1989
Since opening its doors more than 30 years ago, Bagelmania has been a community favorite, earning the Best of Las Vegas - Bagels award from the Las Vegas Review-Journal for five consecutive years, including 2025. In 2018, longtime customer Stephen Siegel acquired the restaurant and transformed it into the 10,000-square-foot destination it is today-Siegel's Bagelmania.
Featuring mid-century modern design, a 200-seat dining room, private event space, an outdoor patio, and a full bar, Bagelmania combines style, history, and heart. Led by the incredible Carol Mahr, the team serves up hospitality and home-style food that locals trust and tourists love.
Delicatessen Done Right
From boiled and baked bagels to double-baked rye bread, sliced-to-order meats, and scratch-made desserts, Bagelmania does it all in-house. Fan favorites include:
Over 20 varieties of bagels, bialys, and whipped cream cheeses
House-baked challah, onion rolls, and black and white cookies
Fresh lox, nova, and whitefish flown in from the East Coast
Slow-roasted pastrami, corned beef, brisket, and turkey
Custom catering for events big or small
Online ordering, delivery, and private dining buyouts available
Celebrate Easter – The Bagelmania Way
This Easter, celebrate where tradition meets taste. Bagelmania invites you to stop by, say hello to Carol, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy a morning of music, smiles, and unforgettable flavors.
The Easter festivities run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. The restaurant is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and everything in between.
For event details, catering inquiries, or to order online, visit: 👉
Las Vegas' Best Jewish Delicatessen & Bakery | Siegel's Bagelmania
Come see why we are the best Jewish delicatessen in Las Vegas! Serving breakfast & lunch daily. Located near the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Media Contact:
Carol Mahr, Guest Experience Director
📍 Siegel's Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV
📧 ...
Otto. Moretti
JUST NOW NEWS
...s
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment