Bagelmania Hosts Egg-Stra Special Easter Celebration With Live Music, Easter Bunny, And Family Fun

Easter Bunny at Bagelmania

Hop Into Easter at Bagelmania 🐰🎶 Bagels, Live Music & the Easter Bunny – April 20 in Las Vegas! #EasterAtBagelmania #VegasEats #FamilyFun

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hop into Bagelmania this Easter Sunday for a joyful, family-friendly celebration that blends classic tradition with Las Vegas flair. On Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the iconic New York-style delicatessen will be welcoming the Easter Bunny, live music, and festive cheer for all ages at its flagship location just steps from the Las Vegas Convention Center .This annual Easter event at Bagelmania is the perfect way for locals and visitors to enjoy great food, festive entertainment, and a warm community atmosphere. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny, groove to live music, and enjoy award-winning Jewish delicatessen specialties made fresh daily.A Las Vegas Staple Since 1989Since opening its doors more than 30 years ago, Bagelmania has been a community favorite, earning the Best of Las Vegas - Bagels award from the Las Vegas Review-Journal for five consecutive years, including 2025. In 2018, longtime customer Stephen Siegel acquired the restaurant and transformed it into the 10,000-square-foot destination it is today-Siegel's Bagelmania.Featuring mid-century modern design, a 200-seat dining room, private event space, an outdoor patio, and a full bar, Bagelmania combines style, history, and heart. Led by the incredible Carol Mahr, the team serves up hospitality and home-style food that locals trust and tourists love.Delicatessen Done RightFrom boiled and baked bagels to double-baked rye bread, sliced-to-order meats, and scratch-made desserts, Bagelmania does it all in-house. Fan favorites include:Over 20 varieties of bagels, bialys, and whipped cream cheesesHouse-baked challah, onion rolls, and black and white cookiesFresh lox, nova, and whitefish flown in from the East CoastSlow-roasted pastrami, corned beef, brisket, and turkeyCustom catering for events big or smallOnline ordering, delivery, and private dining buyouts availableCelebrate Easter – The Bagelmania WayThis Easter, celebrate where tradition meets taste. Bagelmania invites you to stop by, say hello to Carol, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy a morning of music, smiles, and unforgettable flavors.The Easter festivities run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. The restaurant is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and everything in between.For event details, catering inquiries, or to order online, visit: 👉Las Vegas' Best Jewish Delicatessen & Bakery | Siegel's BagelmaniaCome see why we are the best Jewish delicatessen in Las Vegas! Serving breakfast & lunch daily. Located near the Las Vegas Convention Center.Media Contact:Carol Mahr, Guest Experience Director📍 Siegel's Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV📧 ...

