Patzi Gil Celebrates 10Th Anniversary Of Her 'Joy On Paper' Radio Show, First For Her Youtube Channel

- PatZi GilCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PatZi Gil's nationally syndicated radio program“Joy on Paper” is celebrating its 10th anniversary while her YouTube channel ( ) turns one.The“Joy on Paper” audience includes writers, those who dream of writing, and everyone who want to know the story behind the book.“I launched the radio program on March 17, 2015 - St. Patrick's Day,” PatZi said, adding that“I have interviewed over 2,000 authors and celebrities, including many global best-selling authors, 350 New York Times best-selling authors, and I am very proud that hundreds of debut authors have joined me to celebrate the release of their book.”“Joy on Paper” can be heard in Tampa Bay Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) on WTAN 1340-AM. It's also available online at . PatZi's YouTube channel“Joy on Paper LIVE!” is .Here are some authors PatZi has spoken with"Andrew Child, of Jack Reacher fame, and his wife Tasha Alexander, author of The Lady Emily series -“Over the years we have had the pleasure of talking with PatZi on her syndicated radio program, 'Joy on Paper.' In fact, we co-hosted the radio program during the pandemic. So, recently it was a great pleasure and the privilege to chat again with PatZi as she celebrated two fantastic anniversaries.” They added,“There's not a better interviewer than PatZi.”Dennis J. Henson, author of“Real Impact-An Inspiration” and President of Vanguard Marketing & Investment Inc. -“PatZi's Joy on Paper is a vibrant tapestry woven with the stories of the world's most compelling authors. I was honored to join PatZi on this remarkable journey, sharing insights from 'Real Impact-An Inspiration' - and witnessing firsthand her unparalleled passion for the written word. PatZi's dedication to connecting readers with authors is truly extraordinary...”Cappy McGarr, author of“Sis Boom Baa! The Adventures of Princess Lil' Cap” and“Hud the Brav.” Cappy is co-founder of the Mark Twain prize for American Humor and the Library of Congress Gershwin prize for popular song. -“It was an absolute delight to sit down with PatZi to discuss my children's book. Her enthusiasm and passion is infectious and her support for authors is a rare and admirable quality. 'Joy on Paper LIVE!' lives up to its name.”Janeen Golightly, author of“Should I Go Back” -“Joy on Paper is (to be honest) PURE JOY! PatZi is a happy, fun-loving person who looks to bring out the good in people and engage in conversations that will help others learn, and make them feel happy. She has the ability to put people at ease when she engages them about their stories and gets them to laugh and cry with her.”Johnnie Clark, author of“Guns Up! and Gunner's Glory” -“Joy on Paper is aptly named. PatZi is a joy to talk to. She's an intelligent interviewer and a wonderful person. I can talk about every aspect of writing with PatZi - even those memories that are difficult to discuss. Congratulations to a great gal!”Hannah Mary McKinnon/Holly Cassidy, thriller and rom-com author, author of“Only One Survives” -“Chatting with PatZi about my latest book release has become somewhat of a tradition. Always insightful, always fun, our discussions are without a doubt a highlight of my release week. Thanks, PatZi!”Leonard Goldberg, author of“A Daughter of Sherlock Holmes” mystery series -“If you want to listen to a highly informative, fun-filled hour, tune into PatZi's podcast, 'Joy on Paper LIVE!' Her quick-witted conversation with writers truly touches on the most important aspects of novel-writing and, in particular, bringing ideas to paper and wrapping them around interesting people and fascinating sites. PatZi has the unique ability to make the writer feel at home while exploring the depth and high points of his or her novel.”David Lewis, author of“The Secret Churchill Files” -“Writers work alone and rarely meet more than a few of our readers, so having someone who loves books and understands what you're trying to say is priceless. In the future, PatZi will be known as Priceless PatZi. It's as if she is sitting next to me as I write. Thank you, Priceless PatZi.”

