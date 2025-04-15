Adventure Isn't Just For The Backcountry - Storyteller Overland Brings Badassery To The Big Apple

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Front and center at the Javits Center from April 18th through April 27th, will be Storyteller's iconic builds, including the rugged, go-anywherewith theAdvanced suspension and the all-new, highly versatile, seats-five-both part of the company's award-winning lineup of adventure vans. Also making their New York debut are theand, Storyteller's next-level expedition trucks built to conquer the most extreme terrain while offering premium comfort and capability. If you're dreaming of exchanging the concrete jungle for offroad adventure or just dreaming of a less expensive New York apartment on wheels, these vehicles redefine what's possible.

Get hands-on with each Storyteller vehicle, step inside to explore the interiors and meet the team behind the builds. Whether you're a hardcore overlander, a weekend warrior or just overland-curious, you'll no doubt find a vehicle that can make your adventurous dreams a reality.

Storyteller Overland is attending the Auto Show to remind people that freedom, spontaneity and community are more relevant than ever-even in the busiest city in the world. As more people look to escape the noise, Storyteller's lineup and ethos highlight how attainable and comfortable that escape can be.

The New York International Auto Show is open to the public from April 18 through April 27, 2025 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder Jeffrey Hunter and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller centers itself around its vision that the overlanding community is a diverse, kind and inclusive group of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next epic adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Storyteller provides consumers around the world with the ability of saying "yes" to a premium quality brand with dealer financing solutions you can afford built by a team of industry veterans you can trust.

Find Storyteller's complete array of products and experiences at Storytelleroverland or visit the brand on social @StorytellerOverland

SOURCE Storyteller