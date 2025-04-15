Puroclean Champions Veterans And First Responders At The Tunnel To Towers Celebrity Golf Classic

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under Torre's direction, PuroClean proudly served as Title Sponsor, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to supporting America's heroes. Central to this mission is PuroVet , a PuroClean initiative that empowers U.S. military veterans through franchise ownership opportunities, SBA loan guidance, and the resources to build successful businesses in the $210 billion property damage restoration industry.

"It's an honor to support an organization that does so much for our nation's heroes," said Torre. "PuroClean and our PuroVet program are deeply aligned with Tunnel to Towers' mission to never forget the sacrifices made by military families and first responders. My father's service as a Carlson's Raider in World War II inspires everything we do to give back."

Torre's commitment to veterans is deeply personal. His father served with honor as a U.S. Marine in the elite Carlson's Raiders during World War II, a legacy that continues to inspire the PuroVet program and PuroClean's dedication to veteran empowerment.

In addition to PuroClean's leading role, the event received support from several other generous sponsors, all united in a shared commitment to honor and uplift veterans and first responders. A diverse mix of business executives, nonprofit leaders, and civic dignitaries were also in attendance, underscoring the widespread backing of Tunnel to Towers' mission.

"Frank Torre's unwavering dedication to our veterans and first responders is both humbling and inspiring," said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "His leadership and generosity elevate events like the Tunnel to Towers Celebrity Golf Classic and ensure that the mission to honor our nation's heroes never loses momentum. We're proud to stand alongside him."

The celebrity-filled event featured appearances by Dennis Quaid, Guy Fieri, Jim Whalberg, and others who joined supporters to raise critical funds and awareness. The day featured heartfelt tributes, including a stirring performance by the Southwest Florida Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drums, and a breathtaking display as skydivers descended with enormous American flags, saluting those who serve.

Adding to the event's impact, Frank Torre made a generous personal contribution during the live auction, a gesture that exemplifies his personal commitment to the spirit of Servant Leadership-one of PuroClean's core values-reinforcing his heartfelt dedication to the Foundation's mission and those it serves.

The Tunnel to Towers Celebrity Golf Classic was more than just a tournament-it was a powerful reminder of the strength that comes from unity, gratitude, and purpose, and the critical importance of supporting those who protect our nation's freedom.

Want to support veterans in business?

Learn more about the PuroVet program and how it's changing lives at PuroVet

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit .

About PuroVet

PuroClean's PuroVet program is a servant-based, system backed partnership formed to empower veteran franchise owners to step into their next career as an entrepreneur to create a legacy while providing a valuable community service. PuroClean's PuroVet program allows qualified veterans the freedom to do what they do best - offer service to the community while providing leadership during challenging times - all while backed by a proven system and a discount of 25% off the initial franchise fee. Veterans are supported by fellow veteran mentors and peers while given the resources to begin their career and find long-term success. For more information about the PuroVet program, call 855-787-6838 or visit PuroVet .

