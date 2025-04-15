VINCI Airports – Traffic As Of March 31, 2025
|March 2025
|Q1 2025
|
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|
|
|
|VINCI Airports
|+4.9%
|+6.0%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+2.0%
|+2.4%
|United Kingdom
|+0.6%
|+2.7%
|France
|+4.9%
|+5.8%
|Serbia
|-0.4%
|+0.4%
|Hungary
|+14%
|+16%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+12%
|+8.9%
|United States of America
|-17%
|-10%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-14%
|-12%
|Costa Rica
|+3.2%
|+2.6%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+9.1%
|+6.8%
|Brazil
|+12%
|+7.9%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+8.4%
|+13%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+18%
|+22%
|Cabo Verde
|+13%
|+15%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports 2
|
|March 2025
|Q1 2025
|
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|
|
|
|VINCI Airports
|+5.8%
|+5.2%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+2.5%
|+2.1%
|United Kingdom
|+4.2%
|+3.8%
|France
|+4.2%
|+4.6%
|Serbia
|+2.7%
|-0.2%
|Hungary
|+14%
|+14%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+14%
|+11%
|United States of America
|+7.8%
|+6.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-10%
|-15%
|Costa Rica
|-1.8%
|-0.1%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+5.0%
|+3.9%
|Brazil
|+5.8%
|+4.4%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+5.7%
|+6.5%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+23%
|+22%
|Cabo Verde
|+7.1%
|+18%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
III- Passenger traffic by airport
| In thousands of passengers
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|7,622
|+1.4%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|3,215
|+2.6%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|1,241
|+4.0%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|1,142
|+6.7%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|532
|+3.4%
|TOTAL
|13,753
|+2.4%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|8,431
|+1.2%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|3,157
|+6.6%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,364
|+3.0%
|TOTAL
|12,952
|+2.7%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|2,369
|+5.9%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|1,331
|+8.3%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|124
|+6.7%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|195
|+3.0%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|143
|-0.7%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|29
|-34%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|59
|+4.6%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|2
|-7.1%
|TOTAL
|4,254
|+5.8%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|1,617
|+0.4%
|TOTAL
|1,617
|+0.4%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|3,998
|+16%
|TOTAL
|3,998
|+16%
| In thousands of passengers
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|3,305
|+15%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|423
|-2.0%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|486
|+1.5%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|539
|+8.8%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|482
|-2.5%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|180
|+46%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|172
|+9.9%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|192
|+11%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|218
|-5.0%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|124
|+3.2%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|88
|-9.6%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|136
|+14%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|103
|-10%
|TOTAL
|6,447
|+8.9%
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,222
|-10%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|228
|-11%
|TOTAL
|1,451
|-10%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,255
|-14%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|328
|-5.7%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|38
|-2.0%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|10
|-48%
|TOTAL
|1,631
|-12%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|705
|+2.6%
|TOTAL
|705
|+2.6%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|7,526
|+6.8%
|TOTAL
|7,526
|+6.8%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|2,027
|+1.5%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|780
|+14%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|155
|+34%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|120
|+29%
|TOTAL
|3,254
|+7.9%
| In thousands of passengers
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|8,294
|+16%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,792
|+7.9%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|878
|+4.4%
|TOTAL
|12,964
|+13%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,404
|+21%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|38
|x2.1
|TOTAL
|1,442
|+22%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|182
|+16%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|417
|+16%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|98
|+29%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|171
|+1.3%
|TOTAL
|897
|+15%
|Total VINCI Airports
|72,890
|+6.0%
*MC: Management Contract
IV- Commercial movements by airport
| Commercial flights
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|51,056
|+0.8%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|21,836
|+2.4%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|8,659
|+3.1%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|8,121
|+8.8%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|6,298
|+2.9%
|TOTAL
|96,005
|+2.1%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|53,258
|+1.5%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|24,870
|+3.2%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|12,572
|+16%
|TOTAL
|90,700
|+3.8%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|23,663
|+5.2%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|9,755
|+5.7%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,902
|+4.5%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|2,670
|+4.1%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|4,521
|+13%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|685
|-21%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,064
|-20%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|1,123
|+8.1%
|TOTAL
|45,928
|+4.6%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|18,036
|-0.2%
|TOTAL
|18,036
|-0.2%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|29,345
|+14%
|TOTAL
|29,345
|+14%
| Commercial flights
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|28,662
|+21%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|4,975
|+0.1%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|4,658
|+12%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|4,892
|+17%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|4,369
|+8.3%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|2,222
|+49%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|3,709
|+14%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|2,611
|+10%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|2,241
|-13%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|2,298
|-7.0%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|962
|-11%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|1,744
|-34%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|1,066
|-4.7%
|TOTAL
|64,409
|+11%
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|28,784
|+8.1%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,373
|-7.4%
|TOTAL
|31,157
|+6.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|10,717
|-13%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|2,089
|-9.0%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|308
|-8.6%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,126
|-38%
|TOTAL
|14,242
|-15%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|7,268
|-0.1%
|TOTAL
|7,268
|-0.1%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|44,120
|+3.9%
|TOTAL
|44,120
|+3.9%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|14,518
|+0.8%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|7,486
|+6.9%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|1,173
|+13%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|805
|+26%
|TOTAL
|25,481
|+4.4%
| Commercial flights
|
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|51,008
|+13%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|33,837
|+0.2%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|8,264
|-1.1%
|TOTAL
|93,109
|+6.5%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|12,132
|+22%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|579
|+25%
|TOTAL
|12,711
|+22%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|2,368
|+13%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|3,898
|+18%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|1,196
|+24%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|1,371
|+6.9%
|TOTAL
|9,345
|+18%
|Total VINCI Airports
|581,856
|+5.2%
*MC : Management Contract
