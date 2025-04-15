Coastal Mississippi Elevates Ari Covacevich To Lead Sales & Business Development

A graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in Hospitality and Business, Ari recently earned her MBA from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her career in hospitality began with roles in catering sales at the JW Marriott New Orleans and The Inn at Ole Miss, where she built a strong foundation in service and client relations.

Outside the office, Ari enjoys quality time with her husband, Josh, and their daughter, Emma.

"We are excited to welcome Ari to the Coastal Mississippi leadership team," said Judy Young , CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Ari is a well-respected professional in the tourism industry, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise to strengthen our sales strategy and support the achievement of our long-term growth objectives."

About Coastal Mississippi Tourism

Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi

