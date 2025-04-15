The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces The Results Of The Annual Stockholders Meeting
Director
William C. Kirby
Shelley E. Rigger
Anthony S. Clark
Warren J. Olsen
Votes Cast for
5,496,110
5,330,759
5,561,070
5,406,397
Votes Against/Withheld
422,023
587,374
357,063
511,735
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at or call 1-800-426-5523.
CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523
