Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces The Results Of The Annual Stockholders Meeting


2025-04-15 11:45:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 11, 2025. The Fund's stockholders re-elected four individuals to the Board of Directors. William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2026.

Director

William C. Kirby

Shelley E. Rigger

Anthony S. Clark

Warren J. Olsen

Votes Cast for

5,496,110

5,330,759

5,561,070

5,406,397

Votes Against/Withheld

422,023

587,374

357,063

511,735

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:

Brian F. Link, Secretary
800-426-5523

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15042025003732001241ID1109432994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search