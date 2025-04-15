King Risk Partners Announces Acquisition Of Watts, Dawson, & Associates

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Watts, Dawson, & Associates, a highly respected independent insurance agency based in Temple Terrace and Valrico, Florida, has been providing insurance coverage for individuals and businesses throughout central Florida for over 50 years. Their highly experienced staff have expertise in habitational property insurance as well as homeowners, auto, and business insurance, offering their clients the best coverage and rates available.

"We are delighted to welcome Watts, Dawson, & Associates to the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their outstanding reputation, deep industry expertise, and strong client relationships perfectly align with our strategy of growing through partnerships with well-established agencies. This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in Florida but also enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Agency partners Robert Dawson, John Watts, and Shelly Levine shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Partnering with King Risk Partners is an exciting opportunity for our agency and our clients. Providing outstanding customer service has always been our top priority, and this partnership allows us to broaden our personal and business insurance offerings while maintaining the high level of care our clients expect. Together, we will continue delivering the customized, reliable coverage that defines Watts, Dawson, & Associates."

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at .

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners