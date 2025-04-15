Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces First Quarter Grant Recipients

Awardees include 8 nonprofits in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the first quarter of 2025. The Union Home Foundation awarded grants to 8 nonprofits from across the country totaling $55,000.

In this round of funding, the Foundation provided support to organizations within its operational footprint that are making a tangible impact in their communities through the advancement of financial literacy and housing access.

"This year is a big milestone for the Union Home Foundation, as we're entering our tenth year of grantmaking," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "we're so happy that we're able to continue supporting our nonprofit partners across the country, and we're excited to kick things off for 2025 with these eight worthy organizations."

"Our eight nonprofit partners funded this quarter have all been wonderful partners to us, whether for one year or many years," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "The work they do is critical to building community and fostering financial and housing stability across Union Home's business footprint, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to support that work."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits in 22 states. For more information on the Union Home Foundation, visit .

The first quarter grant recipients are:

Orlando, Florida

Mustard Seed of Central Florida: $2,500 to provide all basic household furniture / necessities for 19 families, helping them make their houses feel like homes. Families receiving services through The Mustard Seed are first qualified for services through a home visit with a case manager, who identifies the household needs. Once a referral is completed, the family sets an appointment, brings a truck to the facility, and is able to select all of the needed pieces of furniture for the home.

Atlanta, Georgia

Gateway Center 24/7 Inc.: $2,500 toward Gateway Center's residential programs and holistic support services tackling the root causes of homelessness, including unemployment and underemployment, behavioral health and substance abuse, housing affordability, and/or untreated medical conditions. Through the provision of these services and personalized case management, Gateway Center ensures that guests receive the necessary support to obtain sustainable income, secure stable housing, improve their overall well-being, and break the cycle of poverty and homelessness for themselves and their families.

Arlington Heights, Illinois

Shelter Inc.: $2,500 toward the operation of Shelter's Emergency Group Homes, the Jennings Group Home for Girls and the Buckholz Group Home. These shelters are for those aged 11-17 who are without shelter due to having run away, having been locked out, or have experiences with abuse, neglect, sexual exploitation, or other family crises such as homelessness, illness, or domestic violence. While in Shelter's care, youth are provided with individualized case management, therapy, and life skills development to help them transition to a safe, permanent housing solution-whether through family reunification, foster care, or independent living programs.

Kansas City, Missouri

Hillcrest Transitional Housing: $2,500 toward the care of homeless children, youth, and families in Greater Kansas City (MO and KS) through financial literacy, education, housing, and case management services provided to homeless households. Metro-wide, Hillcrest serves nearly 2,000 individuals annually. Unlike many organizations whose focus is one-time or emergency care, Hillcrest focuses on moving residents from homelessness to self-sufficiency by addressing total life situations.

Akron, Ohio

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County: $20,000 to be evenly divided to support Habitat for Humanity of Summit County's (HFHSC) New Home Construction program, particularly the construction of the four homes at HFHSC's Silver Maple Ridge development, as well as the affiliate's Neighborhood Reborn project, which is a neighborhood revitalization effort dedicated to strengthening and redeveloping disinvested communities throughout Summit County. In addition to minor home repairs, each project integrates general landscaping, solar powered security light installations, public space improvements, and vacant lot clean up to transform a targeted neighborhood. Both programs fall under the umbrella of HFHSC's Neighborhood Revitalization work, which also includes Home Repair, Aging in Place, Pathways to Homeownership, Neighborhood Network, and Preserve a Home.

Cleveland, Ohio

Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland: $20,000 in support of JA's Experiential Learning Center, opening in Downtown Cleveland in Fall 2025. This Center will feature JA Finance Park, Junior Achievement's capstone program for personal finance planning and career exploration. This program, comprising a curriculum and a simulation, helps students build a foundation on which they can make intelligent financial decisions that last a lifetime, including decisions related to income, expenses, savings, and credit.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Eden Village of Tulsa : $2,500 toward the completion of Eden Village, which provides housing for chronically homeless people in the Tulsa metro area. This development is transformative for its residents, helping them find security, healing, purpose, and community. Eden Village of Tulsa Phase I will be composed of 63 single-bedroom tiny homes which are fixed units. Eden Village of Tulsa will also include a community center, a small farm, a barn, greenhouses, a woodshop, and green space. All 63 tiny homes will be constructed and filled this spring.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tenfold : $2,500 in support of financial housing and counseling services at the Ann B. Barshinger Empowerment Center (BEC), which helps individuals in crisis, as well as those working to build financial and housing stability for their futures. For example, the BEC provides individuals with meaningful financial education, 1:1 counseling, and tools to solve financial problems. The BEC also helps individuals prepare to buy a first home, prevent mortgage foreclosure and avoid eviction.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy, and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit and .

