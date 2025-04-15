TSIA Launches TSIA Intelligence: AI Built For Technology Services

Introducing a groundbreaking AI inquiry tool at TSIA World INTERACT-to unlock faster, smarter access to industry-leading insights.

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading source of trusted insights for the technology and services industry, proudly announces the official launch of TSIA Intelligence, a game-changing, AI-powered research experience. Set to debut at TSIA World INTERACT on April 29th, this launch marks a pivotal moment in how TSIA members access, engage with, and extract value from the organization's vast library of exclusive research.

At the heart of TSIA Intelligence is AI Inquiry, a powerful and intuitive AI interface that gives members unlimited access to TSIA's proprietary data and insights. Built with member outcomes in mind, this new tool transforms static research into an interactive experience-empowering faster, smarter decision-making at every level.

"TSIA Intelligence represents more than a product launch-it's a strategic leap forward," said J.B. Wood, President and CEO of TSIA. "We're combining our world-class research with cutting-edge AI to give members a competitive edge in a fast-evolving market."

Key Benefits of TSIA Intelligence Include:



Instant Access to Trusted Insights : Quickly surface the data and frameworks you need-when you need them most.

Increased Member Value : Deepens engagement with TSIA research, strengthening retention and adoption.

Competitive Differentiation : Demonstrates TSIA's commitment to innovation and member success. Market Growth : Attracts new members by positioning TSIA at the forefront of AI-powered research delivery.

TSIA Intelligence will be showcased in multiple sessions at TSIA World INTERACT , with a featured announcement during J.B. Wood's keynote and a dedicated product demo presented by TSIA's own product team.

About TSIA

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the leading research and advisory organization focused on helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and deliver world-class customer experiences. TSIA provides actionable data, expert advice, and community connections to help members solve complex business challenges.

Media Contact:

Veronica Fiscus

[email protected]



SOURCE Technology Services Industry Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED