Allencomm Recognized As A Top Provider Of Elearning Staff Augmentation Services In 2025 By Elearning Industry

AllenComm - a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences - is named by eLearning Industry as one of the Top Providers of eLearning Staff Augmentation Services for 2025, earning a five-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition and a five-star rating as a leading provider of staff augmentation services .

The list of top eLearning staff augmentation providers named by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry noted: "Tight deadlines, budget limits, and evolving learning demands can make hiring the right professionals a major challenge. That's where eLearning staff augmentation services come in. ... Simply put, staff augmentation is a hiring strategy that allows companies to bring in expert professionals on demand. Whether you need Instructional Designers, eLearning developers, project managers, or multimedia specialists, this approach ensures you have the right people for the job-without the overhead of full-time staffing."

Ron Zamir, AllenComm President and CEO, had the following to say about the award, "With over 40 years experience in the industry, our network of talent, our reputation for quality and our consultative approach, we couldn't be more pleased to see the results come in from our staffing services. Making the decision to bring on external support isn't always easy, so with every staffing partnership, we prioritize helping learning leaders build a case for why staffing is needed, why it needs to happen now, and how it can achieve results that stakeholders only ever dreamed of. We can't wait to continue growing our staffing model to better serve our clients in the future and help them make a difference in their organizations."

You can learn more about AllenComm's staff augmentation services by visiting their website .

If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected] .

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

SOURCE AllenComm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED