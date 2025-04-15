Lifesciky Inks Partnership With Thermo Fisher Scientific As Founding Sponsor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As our founding sponsor, Thermo Fisher Scientific's support will enhance our lab infrastructure and strengthen our ability to support early-stage life sciences companies," said Dr. Christin Godale, Executive Director of LifeSciKY. "We want to thank Thermo Fisher Scientific for their commitment to increasing life sciences innovation in Northern Kentucky."

LifeSciKY aims to position Northern Kentucky as a nationally recognized hub for life sciences.

By providing entrepreneurs with a place to innovate, grow, and succeed and by working with national partners like Thermo Fisher Scientific, LifeSciKY aims to position Northern Kentucky as a nationally recognized hub for life sciences.

Funded by the state with bipartisan support from leaders such as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Senator Chris McDaniel, LifeSciKY and its new lab will be an asset for the Commonwealth as well as aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators.

"This announcement represents the type of partnership we knew was possible when we allocated $15 million to support a research lab in Covington," Governor Beshear said. "As Thermo Fisher Scientific continues to grow in our state, this partnership with LifeSciKY is yet another incredible addition to Kentucky's growing life sciences sector. I want to congratulate both LifeSciKY and Thermo Fisher and look forward to what it brings to the Commonwealth."

According to Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann, "This partnership provides critical resources to support innovation, attract top talent and drive economic growth while building a collaborative ecosystem that fosters breakthrough discoveries and accelerates success."

This partnership is designed to lower operational barriers for startups, providing them with the tools and support needed to accelerate their research and commercialization efforts. Additionally, lab residents will have access to Thermo Fisher's industry expertise, technical support, and potential collaboration opportunities, further integrating them into a global life sciences network.

"We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a partner with LifeSciKY and continue to support the growth of the life science sector in Kentucky," said Kim Baltier, vice president of global commercial operations, biosciences at Thermo Fisher.

LifeSciKY's 15,000-square-foot facility is set to open in late summer 2025 in the OneNKY Center in Covington with affordable lab space, state-of-the-art equipment, and essential resources to early-stage life sciences companies – including biotech startups and academic spinouts – that need specialized lab space and resources.

About LifeSciKY

LifeSciKY is a nonprofit corporation founded in November 2022, accelerating science, entrepreneurship, education, and economic development in Covington, Kentucky. LifeSciKY provides affordable lab space, state-of-the-art equipment, and essential resources to empower innovators and advance groundbreaking work. To learn more, visit LifeSciKY .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, visit .

