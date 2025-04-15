Experiencerick Highlights Riftbound TCG, A League Of Legends Trading Card Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The world of League of Legends comes to the tabletop this October with Riftbound TCG featuring stunning artwork, strategic gameplay, and a growing global community.

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 2025 - Fans of competitive card games and fantasy universes have a new reason to get excited: Riftbound TCG , The League of Legends Trading Card Game is coming this fall. Developed by Riot Games , Riftbound brings the world of Runeterra into a physical, collectible format designed for group play, creative strategy, and immersive deck-building.

Set to release in October 2025 , Riftbound's debut set-Origins-features over 300 unique cards and offers multiple ways to play, including 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all formats. Whether you're a seasoned TCG player or a fan of League of Legends lore, this game is built to be accessible, stylish, and fun to learn.

Featured Products Now Available for Preorder at AwesomeDealsDeluxe.com



Riftbound Origins Booster Box

Includes randomized 14-card booster packs full of champions, units, spells, and rare pulls.

Champion Deck – Jinx

A wild and unpredictable deck built for fast, explosive plays.

Champion Deck – Viktor

Focused on tech, upgrades, and control-heavy gameplay.

Champion Deck – Lee Sin

A nimble and reactive deck that rewards precision and combos. Riftbound Proving Grounds Box Set

A multiplayer-ready starter box featuring decks for Lux, Annie, Master Yi, and Garen.

Watch & Learn on the ExperienceRick YouTube Channel

For breakdowns, early previews, and real gameplay insights, check out the latest Riftbound content on the ExperienceRick YouTube Channel :



Riftbound TCG - Booster Pack Breakdown & Card Art Sneak Peek

A full look inside the Origins booster packs, highlighting card types, rarities, and standout champion artwork. How Riftbound Decks Work + Early Game Strategy Tips

A great intro to how the Champion Decks play and what to expect from the game's pacing, power curve, and format flexibility.

Subscribe for more deck guides, meta breakdowns, community spotlights, and event recaps.

Where the Community Is Already Gathering

Riftbound is more than just a game-it's a growing ecosystem of fans, deckbuilders, lore theorists, meme lords, and new players diving in for the first time. Whether you're here for the art, the meta, or the late-night card chat, there's a space for you to plug into:



General Chat, Memes & Lore Deep Dives

Join the community Discord for fan art, casual chat, memes, and

Join the Wider Community



Reddit:



Facebook Page (News & Updates):

Facebook Group (Casual Chat & Memes): Learn to Play & Build Your First Deck

If you're interested in how to play Riftbound TCG , join the gameplay-focused Discord hosted by ExperienceRick & friends-covering rules, deck tips, playtesting, and

We're excited for what's ahead and can't wait to grow this new chapter with all of you. See you in the Rift.

Published by UVS Games , Riftbound: League of Legends TCG launches in English-speaking markets October 2025.

For more updates and TCG coverage, visit

To preorder Riftbound decks and boosters now, visit

Attachment

Riftbound TCG

CONTACT: Rick Jeffries ExperienceRick 866-661-8480 ...