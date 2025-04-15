403
Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917
|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|ISIN
|IS0000034874
|IS0000035574
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|315,000,000
|160,000,000
|Settlement date
|04/16/2025
|04/16/2025
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|90,334,400,000
|80,796,500,000
