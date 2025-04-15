Sidetrade Reported A 22% Increase In Revenue For Q1 2025, Including A 26% Rise In Saas Subscription.
| Sidetrade
(€m)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change
|SaaS Subscriptions
|12.1 (1)
|9.6
|+26%
|Revenue
|14.3 (2)
|11.8
|+22%
All the 2025 information in this financial release is from consolidated, unaudited data.
(1) includes €1.35 million in recurring revenue from SHS Viveon
(2) includes €1.90 million in total revenue from SHS Viveon
Sidetrade recorded a very strong start to fiscal year 2025, posting revenue of €14.3 million for the first quarter, representing year-over-year growth of +22%.
SaaS subscriptions reached €12.1 million in Q1 2025, reflecting year-over-year growth of 26% , including +12% on a like-for-like basis (excluding the integration of SHS Viveon). This sustained pace underscores the effectiveness of Sidetrade's SaaS business model and its ability to efficiently convert bookings into recognized revenue.
In the first quarter of 2025, Services revenue posted modest growth of +3%, reaching €2.2 million . On a like-for-like basis (excluding the impact of SHS Viveon), this represents a decline of -20%. This trend reflects a lower volume of new large-scale projects and more limited-service engagements related to SaaS subscriptions among existing clients.
Sidetrade continued to expand its footprint with large multinationals. In Q1 2025, subscriptions from companies generating over €2.5 billion in annual revenue grew by 44% . For the first time, contracts from these large enterprises accounted for more than half of Sidetrade's total subscription revenue , representing 53% of the total -underscoring the Company's increasingly strong positioning within the large enterprise segment. This momentum is expected to remain a key growth driver in the coming quarters.
The integration of SHS Viveon's operations (effective as of July 1, 2024) contributed €1.9 million to Sidetrade's revenue in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for 13% of the total quarterly revenue.
It is important to note that all of Sidetrade's multi-year contracts are systematically indexed to inflation -using the Syntec index for Southern Europe, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Northern Europe, and the U.S. CPI for the United States. This mechanism ensures that annual price adjustments are applied automatically to SaaS subscription fees in line with inflation trends, without the need to wait for contract renewal.
Next financial announcement
Annual General Meeting: June 18, 2025, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM (France, Sidetrade headquarters)
First Half Year Revenue for 2025: July 16, 2025 (after the stock market closes)
About Sidetrade ( )
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud , thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 39.9 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, dematerializes and intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes to enhance productivity, results and working capital across organizations.
Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Biffa, Bunzl, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Tech Data, UGI, and Veolia.
Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.
For further information, visit us at and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.
In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.
