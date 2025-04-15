SOVRN LAUNCHES COMMERCE AUDIENCES, ALLOWING ADVERTISERS TO REACH IN-MARKET SHOPPERS ACROSS ITS PREMIUM EXCHANGE AND BEYOND

Proprietary, directly sourced intent segments will attract incremental demand for Sovrn's CTV, mobile app and web publisher partners

BOULDER, Colo., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher technology platform that helps publishers and creators earn and keep more revenue, today announced the launch of its newest offering, Sovrn Commerce Audiences. Commerce Audiences are made possible by the powerful combination of Sovrn's Commerce business which provides affiliate software tools to over 4,000 publishers and creators, and the Sovrn Exchange which reaches more than 500 million daily active consumers. The data generated from these offerings allows Sovrn to combine purchase behavior with online engagement and contextual signals, thereby enabling advertisers to reach consumers who are actively shopping and showing explicit purchase intent.

Commerce Audiences are directly sourced by Sovrn which eliminates concerns over signal loss, staleness in the data or cost prohibitive fees introduced by intermediaries. As a result, the purchase signals are observed much faster and with higher resolution, allowing advertisers to target users based on real-time shopping intent and action.

The scale of Sovrn's data plays a critical role in its ability to bring this product to market. Sovrn's affiliate tools power over $3 billion in retail spend across major consumer categories such as consumer electronics, home and garden, fashion and beauty, and more. Additionally, the company captures more than three billion daily visits via search referred traffic across 50,000 websites.

"With commerce media expected to reach $158 billion this year, we're seeing 20% of advertising spend driven through addressable purchase behavior. This is hugely beneficial to both publishers and advertisers. Each benefits from purchase inspiration and intent.," said Walter Knapp, CEO, Sovrn. "Commerce Audiences has been a building work in process. We're uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity because of our investments in data provenance, compliance, and addressability. Very few other companies have the scale, resolution, or immediacy of this data to identify when a consumer is moving from purchase interest to intent. We're confident this offering will change the game for advertisers and publishers alike."

Combining Commerce Audiences with media from the Sovrn Exchange consolidates the data flows an advertiser would typically use to achieve something similar. This drives better outcomes, reduces costs and speeds time-to-market.

Commerce Audiences has already garnered significant market interest, with advertising industry leaders Simpli, Basis, and tvScientific signing on as launch partners to bring this offering to their advertising partners.

"Simpli has been looking for a Commerce Media solution that leverages data beyond the major retailers, and we think affiliate data is a great approach for our company." said Jeff Callison, Simpli's SVP, Business Development. "When Sovrn approached Simpli with their latest technology, we immediately recognized it as a unique opportunity for our clients to focus their spend on audiences who actually want to make a purchase. We anticipate positive results using Commerce Audiences because it's a more efficient path to the right consumers."

Commerce Audiences is the latest product launch from Sovrn, which also released AI generated Product Recommendations in January as part of its suite of affiliate Commerce solutions. The company remains dedicated to prioritizing cutting-edge technologies across all Sovrn product lines – Advertising, Commerce, Data Solutions and Signal – with more technologies and launches expected this year.

About Sovrn

Sovrn empowers publishers and content creators with advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products to help them understand, operate, and grow their businesses. Serving thousands of customers across 80,000+ websites, mobile apps, and CTV channels, Sovrn reaches over 500 million active consumers daily. Sovrn is committed to transparency and fighting fraud, as recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG. Based in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London, Sovrn is a trusted leader in publisher technology. Visit sovrn to learn more.



