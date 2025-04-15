Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Container For Delivered Packages (TLS-820)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to protect delivered packages against porch pirates and theft," said an inventor, from Sarasota, Fla., "so I invented the P P S. My design would also keep important packages dry, intact and protected from the elements and inclement weather."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect delivered packages outside a home or business. In doing so, it prevents the package from being stolen or opened by animals. It also prevents damage caused by inclement weather. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure and weatherproof design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-820, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

